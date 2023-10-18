MCNY Awards Silver Apple to Anteriad CEO Rob Sanchez

Rye Brook, New York, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rye Brook, NY – October 18, 2023 - Anteriad, the global B2B marketing solutions provider, today announced that CEO Rob Sanchez has won a Silver Apple from the Marketing Club of New York (MCNY.) Career success and achievement in data-driven marketing, brand engagement, and giving back are all differentiators for MCNY’s Silver Apple Award honorees now marking its 39th year of celebration and recognition. Sanchez is one of five individuals recognized this year for 25 or more years of outstanding leadership in the field.

“I am honored to have been recognized by the MCNY and to be among such esteemed company. I wouldn’t have gotten this far without my fantastic team at Anteriad. The MCNY has a long tradition of silver apple honorees, some of which I have had the pleasure of working very closely with. It represents a market that has always been critical to marketing and I am excited about receiving this honor,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO at Anteriad.

Rob Sanchez is a B2B marketing visionary with a 25-year career that has forged the path for B2B marketers to transform their strategies to be relevant in the digital world. In his current role as CEO at Anteriad, Rob brings a dynamic blend of data and media expertise and an ability to grow the business that has put more B2B marketers in a position to get in front of their next customer faster.

As one of the original partners of MeritDirect, Rob has transformed the company from a traditional marketing company to a leading provider of B2B global multi-channel marketing solutions, offering integrated data-driven marketing enabled through omnichannel technology platforms and solutions. His direction transformed the company by delivering new solutions for marketers including the Anteriad Marketing Cloud, which drives best-in-class omnichannel marketing for brands around the world.

Through these changes, Rob has remained a people champion, prioritizing a great internal employee culture and a customer-obsessed strategy that has earned Anteriad a loyal workforce and loyal clients.

Rob is a lifelong resident of New Rochelle and an active community member. Professionally, Rob is invested in the education and advancement of our underserved youth. He supports American on Tech, an organization that is committed to providing minorities with equitable access and opportunities in the technology sector, and where he will be honored with an Innovators and Disruptors Award in November. Rob is also a sponsor of The Monroe Foundation which provides gap funding for college students as well as internships. Rob also is active with his hometown New Rochelle Police Foundation as well as the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

"Every year our profile of honorees impresses me and this year is no exception. Rob's leadership in data and B2B marketing is extensive and far-reaching,” said MCNY President Alicia Wiedemann, partner and head of strategy at Summer Friday. “I can't wait for the opportunity to honor Rob and the rest of this year's amazing group of individuals on November 2 at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square!"

About Marketing Club of New York

The Marketing Club of New York (marketingclubny.org) today encompasses all facets of integrated, data-driven marketing across all media categories, and was founded in 1926. Serving the Greater New York region through its luncheons, networking and online resources, Marketing Club of New York is a leading source of current education and information in the field of measurable marketing. Marketing Club of New York also provides financial support in the form of scholarships to several New York City colleges’ and universities’ marketing programs.

About Anteriad

Anteriad puts B2B marketers in front of their next customer and ahead of their competition. Companies such as IBM, Microsoft, Forbes, SHRM, and Lenovo have benefited from our high-fidelity B2B buyer data, full and self-service multichannel execution, tele-based conversion services, analytics, and expert advisory to generate impactful ROI multiples. Our award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud platform tracks more than 500 billion buyer-related signals each month. BNZSA, our international division, delivers GDPR-compliant data and qualified prospects directly to sales teams with BDRs that offer local expertise in 26 languages. Start creating your future today – get to know us at https://anteriad.com/.

Emily Riley Anteriad 914-330-1128 emily@rileystrategic.com