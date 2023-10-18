CCSO Celebrates First Launch Anniversary

CHICAGO and MILWAUKEE and NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Collective is proud to announce that their first ETF, the Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (Ticker: CCSO) celebrated the first anniversary of its market debut. The ETF was launched in collaboration with Tidal Financial Group on September 19, 2022. CCSO is a diversified, US-focused all cap portfolio that allows investors to align their portfolio with solving climate change. The fund offers broad exposure to the climate solutions space and the growing number of US-listed companies within it.

“These companies are solving the biggest problems,” said James Regulinski, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Carbon Collective Investing. “And there has never before been access to the types of climate solutions companies in one fund. It’s not just solar, wind, electric vehicles, and batteries, but it’s building retrofits, plant-based food, dynamic glass and heat pumps. The innovations are going to dramatically improve the quality of life for humans and they’re all accessible in CCSO.”

CCSO only includes companies who generate at least 50% of their revenue from building climate solutions. The resulting list of equities are weighted by market-cap with no single one allowed to make up more than 5% of the fund.

About Carbon Collective

Carbon Collective Investing creates sustainable investment portfolios for over 90 employer retirement plans, 900 individuals and offers access to institutional investors with its climate solutions ETF, CCSO. For more information, visit carboncollective.co

About Tidal Financial Group

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Financial Group sets out to revolutionize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. Tidal is an advocate for ETF innovation. The firm is on a mission to provide issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently and to effectively launch ETFs and to optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit https://www.tidalfinancialgroup.com/ .

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (833) 794-0140 or visit our website at www.carboncollectivefunds.com . Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investment Risks:

Concentrated Portfolio Risk. Although the Fund will not be concentrated in any particular industry, it will be concentrated in a limited number of securities. As a result, it may be more volatile and have a greater risk of loss than more broadly diversified funds.

Equity Market Risk. The equity securities held in the Fund’s portfolio may experience sudden, unpredictable drops in value or long periods of decline in value. This may occur because of factors that affect securities markets generally or factors affecting specific issuers, industries, or sectors in which the Fund invests. Common stocks, such as those held by the Fund, are generally exposed to greater risk than other types of securities, such as preferred stocks and debt obligations, because common stockholders generally have inferior rights to receive payment from issuers.

Climate Change Consideration Risk. Applying climate change and other filters to the investment process may exclude securities of certain issuers for non-investment reasons and therefore the Fund may forgo some market opportunities available to funds that do not use these criteria. As a result, at times, the Fund may underperform funds that are not subject to similar investment considerations. Additionally, the Fund will be more susceptible to events or factors affecting market segments that are focused on climate change solutions.

Foreign Securities Risk. Investments in securities or other instruments of non-U.S. issuers involve certain risks not involved in domestic investments and may experience more rapid and extreme changes in value than investments in securities of U.S. companies. Financial markets in foreign countries often are not as developed, efficient, or liquid as financial markets in the United States, and therefore, the prices of non-U.S. securities and instruments can be more volatile. In addition, the Fund will be subject to risks associated with adverse political and economic developments in foreign countries, which may include the imposition of economic sanctions. Generally, there is less readily available and reliable information about non-U.S. issuers due to less rigorous disclosure or accounting standards and regulatory practices.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. The Index has historically had a high portfolio turnover rate. As a result, the Fund is likewise expected to frequently trade all or a significant portion of the securities in its portfolio. A high portfolio turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may increase the Fund’s expenses. Frequent trading may also cause adverse tax consequences for investors in the Fund due to an increase in short-term capital gains.

