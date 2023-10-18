Halloween events planned for Museum and Heritage Foundation

CANADA, October 18 - It’s a month of thrills and chills for the PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation with many Halloween-themed events planned.

In Charlottetown, Beaconsfield Historic House will be hosting a Victorian-era séance reenactment. The séance revolves around the Peake family and draws inspiration from local historical events.

PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation education and programming officer Caitlyn Paxson says this is the third year for the reenactment. In previous years it proved to be a huge success, with all the performances selling out. This year, the séance takes place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays throughout the remainder of October.

Paxson added the interactive nature of the event, and the setting of Beaconsfield House really adds to the Halloween mood.

“This is a way to engage people with the site that’s a little bit outside the box,” she said. “The room is so beautiful, and you can’t help but to feel transported when you sit down in here. We thought a séance would be historically appropriate to the time period and give people that little thrill they are looking for.”

There are also several events planned for Oct. 29 and 30 at Orwell Corner Historic Village.

On October 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Kids Halloween Hauntacular will take place.

“Orwell invites families to join in a fun afternoon filled with a bewitching array of activities,” said PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation communication and fundraising coordinator Camellia Nguyen. “Children will be treated to an enchanting trick-or-treating adventure through the charming village streets, collecting candies and treats from various village characters.”

Additional activities of the event will include the Witch of Orwell Corner hosting a magic potions class, wagon rides, scary stories and blacksmith demonstrations.

The next night, October 30, will feature Grave Night in the Village. A hearse procession will kick off the event, which will be followed by gathering for stories. The evening concludes with a film screening of Ghosts of Prince Edward Island. The movie documents the murder of Ann Beaton in Orwell River.

“Put on your costumes and join us for an extraordinary Halloween weekend that will leave you enchanted, intrigued, and delightfully spooked,” Nguyen added.