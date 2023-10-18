PowerPlan Launches Data Hub APIs for their Newest SaaS solution, Tax Fixed Assets

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerPlan, a leading provider of financial software and solutions for the energy industry, today announced the release of Data Hub for Tax Fixed Assets (TFA), a proprietary suite of APIs (application programming interfaces) designed to help TFA clients unlock the power of their data in PowerPlan’s newest SaaS tax depreciation and deferred tax solution.



Data Hub’s product-specific data libraries were designed to ensure tax data from TFA can be easily accessed, understood, and readily consumed by the business. Introduced in 2022, TFA builds upon 30 years of market leadership in tax accounting for asset intensive industries. TFA’s clients range from Fortune 100 multi-state electric and gas utilities to smaller electric and transmission utilities. As a true SaaS product, new versions of TFA released on a quarterly basis will continue to deliver valuable enhancements to PowerPlan’s user base on a consistent, predictable schedule.

Now, with the added power of Data Hub, TFA clients will be able to easily access, analyze and distribute their tax data to their system of choice such as business intelligence tools, data warehouses or data lakes, as well as access it through end user applications like Microsoft Excel and PowerBI. This new solution makes it easy for customers to self-serve the information they need without the burden of manual data pulls, custom extractions, or the need to learn and interpret the application data model.

“We are excited to help our customers truly leverage TFA’s tax and asset data in an efficient, user-friendly way,” said Joe Gomes, PowerPlan’s Chief Executive Officer. “Data Hub for TFA gives our SaaS customers (IT and business users alike) easy and secure access to their data in real-time, without manual workarounds or required working knowledge of SQL. Ultimately, this provides TFA users with insights that can enable next-level decision making around tax strategies.”

To enable the ultimate self-service access for PowerPlan clients, end user access to Data Hub via Excel or PowerBI is now included with every TFA install. That means users can easily recreate/modify reports in Excel, build new reports, easily analyze data, and create automated workbooks.

“Our user base is thrilled that Data Hub for TFA will give them full value of their own data, right out of the gate, with the ability to scale to broader enterprise use if needed at any time,” adds Gomes. “This is a huge value-add and we are very excited to offer it to our clients.”

About PowerPlan

PowerPlan software provides financial insight into how complex rules and regulations impact your organization – empowering you to make credible decisions that improve overall corporate performance. The integrated solution provides complete visibility starting with forecasting and monitoring, to scenario planning and analytics, while maintaining financial compliance. For more information, email info@powerplan.com or visit www.powerplan.com .