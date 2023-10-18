TiiCKER Selected for Prestigious AWS Global Fintech Accelerator

Retail Investor & Rewards Fintech Joins Collaborative Led by Amazon Web Services, Vestbee and NVDIA Focused on the Future of Fintech

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TiiCKER, the world’s first and largest verified shareholder loyalty and engagement platform, was selected by Amazon Web Services (AWS), start-up community Vestbee and NVDIA (Tii: NVDA) among contending fintech startups from across the globe for a six-week accelerated growth program. This much-anticipated program running in the fourth quarter of 2023 explores the future of Fintech and the use and development of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.



TiiCKER’s leading software platform verifies and rewards retail shareholders, allowing a direct connection between public companies and their investors. As part of the 2023 cohort, TiiCKER will have opportunities to advance the company’s operations and gain access to the latest cloud technologies, one-on-one business and technical mentorship, fundraising and networking opportunities, exposure to venture capital firms, industry experts and more.

“We’re honored to be accepted into the prestigious AWS Global Fintech Accelerator program, and we know it will offer invaluable opportunities to refine our technology and ability to serve public companies in measurably identifying and rewarding their retail shareholders,” said Jeff Lambert, founder and CEO of TiiCKER. “We look forward to exploring evolving consumer expectations and building the high-tech solutions that service them alongside AWS, Vestbee, NVDIA and the rest of our cohort.”

At the end of the six-week program, the top-15 chosen startups will have the opportunity to present their products and services to potential investors and customers on a Demo Day, as well as receive up to $75,000 in additional AWS credits. TiiCKER’s sophisticated software platform and data warehouse are hosted by AWS, which has been integral in supporting the rapidly growing community of retail investors and their portfolios, perk redemptions and purchases.

The AWS Global FinTech Accelerator program is supported by NVIDIA, Bain Capital Ventures and Vestbee.

Launched in 2020, fintech startup TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platforms, providing consumers and investors with a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's more than 130 million retail investors and fans of publicly traded brands, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, ownership benefits, custom articles and content, and TiiCKERPerks from its marketing partners. For its brands and public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets measurable shareholder loyalty programs to help companies engage and reward their consumers and verified owners to maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value™. As a result of its innovation and leadership in direct-to-shareholder marketing, TiiCKER was named a Top MarTech Startup in 2023 by MarTech Outlook.

