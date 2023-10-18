CAST Highlight 2023 fall release includes new capabilities for faster, safer cloud migration and continuous optimization

NEW YORK and PARIS, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAST, the software intelligence leader, has announced the fall release of CAST Highlight, featuring Cloud Maturity Insights and Cloud Service Recommendations for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. These new capabilities facilitate faster and safer cloud migration, continuous post-migration optimization, and expanded cloud service recommendations, including cloud-native services for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.



“CAST Highlight's Cloud Maturity Insights and Cloud Service Recommendations enable organizations to redefine and broaden their approach to cloud migration and optimization,” said CAST Highlight Vice President Greg Rivera. "Now businesses can enhance the cloud maturity level of their applications by using our cloud software intelligence with already-migrated applications. This increases cloud-based application control, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, ultimately enabling organizations to realize the cloud’s true promise.”

With the inclusion of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in its roster of cloud service recommendations, CAST Highlight users can now leverage automated recommendations for optimizing software migrated to all major cloud providers: Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and IBM Cloud. This makes CAST Highlight the comprehensive solution for cloud-native planning and optimization.

The release also includes CISA KEV (Known Exploited Vulnerabilities) Insights which tracks hacker-exploited CVEs and provides real-time intelligence to maximize cloud security, along with simpler Open-Source Software (OSS) license searches for all users, improved Excel export support for large portfolios, Custom Segmentation enhancements, and more.

About CAST

CAST, the software intelligence leader, provides software that ‘understands’ multi-technology software systems and automatically derives insights about their inner workings–interactions between all its elements, transaction flows, data access paths, changes needed to move to cloud, open-source risks, green impact, ISO 5055 compliance, etc. It is used globally by thousands of digital leaders, helping them make smarter decisions, maintain, and transform custom software with greater speed, and exert better ongoing control of the risks involved. Visit CASTsoftware.com.

