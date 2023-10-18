Wawanesa Celebrates Brokers for Going the Extra Mile

$150,000 awarded across Canada to charities chosen by brokers

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company (Wawanesa) is celebrating Canadian brokers who provide exceptional service for their customers and communities by donating $150,000 to charities selected by brokers.

Earlier this year, Wawanesa invited Brokers to submit stories of how they “go the extra mile” for their customers and community, with the chance to receive one of ten $10,000 awards for a charity of their choice.

“We received more than 100 inspiring and heartwarming story submissions,” said Trevor Rachkowski, Wawanesa’s Vice President of Sales & Distribution. “We’re pleased to now share the 10 brokerages from across Canada selected to receive a $10,000 donation from Wawanesa for the charity of their choice.”

A full list of the selected brokerages can be found at www.wawanesa.com/extra-mile.

In recognition of the many excellent stories submitted, all other participants in the program will receive a $500 charitable gift card from Wawanesa to donate to a charity. In total, Going the Extra Mile represents a $150,000 investment by Wawanesa in charities that matter to our broker partners.

Rachkowski added, “Braving an approaching fire, educating clients on the ins and outs of insurance, and raising funds for underserved communities are just some of the extraordinary ways our award recipients have gone the extra mile.”

About The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1896, is one of Canada’s largest mutual insurers, with over $4 billion in annual revenue and assets of $12 billion. Wawanesa Mutual, with executive offices in Winnipeg, is the parent company of Wawanesa General, which offers property and casualty insurance in California and Oregon; Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance products and services throughout Canada; and Western Financial Group, which distributes personal and business insurance across Canada. Wawanesa proudly serves more than two million members in Canada and the United States. Wawanesa actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities where it operates, donating well above internationally recognized benchmarks for excellence in corporate philanthropy. Learn more at wawanesa.com

For more information:

Brad Hartle

Senior Communications Specialist, Media Relations

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

Phone: 1-844-946-6282

media@wawanesa.com