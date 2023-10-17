Neuromeka and KEBA Sign an MOU for the Joint Development of Industrial Robots





SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuromeka, a collaborative robotics company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with KEBA, a global robotics and industrial automation solutions company based in Austria, on October 11th. The event was held at Neuromeka's Seoul headquarters, with the presence of Neuromeka's CEO, Dr. Jong Hoon Park, and KEBA's CEO, Markus Schatz.

Through this agreement, the two companies will collaborate in the industrial robotics field, jointly promoting the development of industrial robotic systems, the exploration of automation processes in industrial settings, and the pursuit of new business ventures. KEBA specializes in developing various servo drives suitable for industrial robot control systems, while Neuromeka focuses on the development of industrial robot control systems and continuous control upgrades, applying them to their collaborative industrial robots, ICON and the Delta Robot lineup. Furthermore, they will also collaborate in KEBA's new business venture, the electric vehicle automatic charging system, to explore global business opportunities.

Dr. Jong Hoon Park, CEO of Neuromeka, said, "We strive to become a global leader in the industrial robotics field by collaborating with KEBA, a world-leading company in industrial robot control solutions. We believe that integrating the robot control technologies of both companies can create strong synergies. With KEBA's highly reliable robot control system in the industrial robot field, we aim to pioneer new businesses in robotic automation processes, including the handling of heavy materials required in steel automation."

Markus Schatz, CEO of KEBA, said, "As we have a lot of know-how in the industrial robot automation process, we will be able to increase synergy in various robot automation fields. We will also explore collaborative business opportunities in the new e-mobility sector."

Media Contact:

Stephanie Park

Director of Business Development

Neuromeka, Inc.

512-745-3601

stephanie.park@neuromeka.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4280fd70-db06-4343-bc98-e6b4e7977efa