Part Analytics Named in Spend Matters' "Top 50 to Watch" for 2023

Part Analytics Named Top 50 to Watch in Procurement Technology

Global Sourcing and Supply Management Platform Continues to Shine on Spend Matters' "Top 50 to Watch" List for the Third Consecutive Year

This acknowledgment validates the hard work and dedication of our team at Part Analytics in creating a smarter supply chain and product development solution for the electronics value chain.” — Jithendra Palasagaram, Founder & CEO

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Part Analytics, a pioneer in AI-powered sourcing and supply management solutions for the electronics manufacturing industry, is proud to announce its selection as one of Spend Matters' "Top 50 to Watch" companies in procurement and sourcing technology for 2023. This prestigious recognition marks a significant milestone for Part Analytics and underscores the company's dedication to revolutionizing the way global manufacturing companies approach supply chain management.

Spend Matters, the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals, recognized Part Analytics for its innovative approach to supply chain optimization. Part Analytics offers an AI-powered supply management solution that enables global manufacturing companies to accelerate new product development, reduce costs, and identify hidden supply risks in real-time. The company provides a single platform for electronics design and supply chain teams to make smarter, faster decisions throughout the product lifecycle. Part Analytics also offers specific capabilities to provide contextualized insights on cost optimization and supply risk mitigation at the part, BOM and category level and empowers electronics design and sourcing teams to act on those insights through seamless collaboration workflows across internal teams and supplier networks.

Bertrand Maltaverne, Senior Analyst at Spend Matters, shared his insights on Part Analytics: "Part Analytics’ sourcing and supply management solution helps global manufacturing companies accelerate new product development, reduce costs, and uncover hidden supply risks. Their platform provides real-time, up-to-date market data at the component through BOM levels to identify opportunities (costs savings, alternates, etc.) and risks (EOL/obsolescence, inventory, lead times, etc.) ensuring companies can 'design for supply' and make smarter, faster decisions. It also includes specific capabilities to enhance global negotiations for global markets (global demand across locations, global supplier and distributor base)."

Part Analytics' Founder and CEO, Jithendra Palasagaram, expressed his gratitude and excitement for this distinguished recognition: "We are honored to be selected as one of Spend Matters' 'Top 50 to Watch' companies for the third year in a row. This acknowledgment validates the hard work and dedication of our team at Part Analytics in creating a smarter supply chain and product development solution for the electronics value chain. We believe in the power of AI and data-driven insights to transform the way businesses approach sourcing and supply management, and this recognition is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation in our industry."

Part Analytics is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to make informed decisions, reduce costs, and mitigate supply chain risks. This recognition by Spend Matters reaffirms the company's position at the forefront of the procurement and sourcing technology landscape.

About Part Analytics: Part Analytics is on a mission to supercharge sourcing and supply management for businesses by helping them build supply chain resilience, accelerate product development, and improve gross margin. Built by engineering and sourcing professionals for engineering and sourcing professionals, the platform is used by Fortune 500 companies and SMBs to gain spend & supply intelligence with seamless network collaboration throughout product lifecycles. For more information about Part Analytics, visit our website at www.partanalytics.com.

About Spend Matters: Spend Matters is the premier solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis with tailored advisory services, daily news coverage, and subscription research, Spend Matters is a trusted partner for CPOs, consultants, investors, and solution providers seeking intelligence on procurement technology and supply chain trends.