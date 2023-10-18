DC Area Community Celebrates Local Hero Who Saved His Daughter’s Life

The community is invited to attend this celebration for Dominic Walker. Dominic Walker's mother, Desrene Barr, has been her son's #1 supporter throughout his healing journey.

Burn Survivor Appreciates the Community Support during His Long Road to Recovery

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local dignitaries, family, friends, and associates will celebrate the heroism of Woodbridge, Virginia, resident and burn survivor Dominic Walker (affectionately known as Domo) at a community event titled “Here for Domo: A Celebration for Our Local Hero Dominic Walker.”

The event will take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building (Auditorium) located at 15941 Donald Curtis Drive in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Event highlights will include (unless listed as tentative)

• A Hero’s Award and Proclamation presented to Dominic Walker by the Prince William County Board of Supervisors; Office of Supervisor Margaret Angela Franklin (Woodbridge Magisterial District);

• Remarks from the Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors (tentative);

• A video presentation of Dominic’s healing journey;

• Remarks from family and friends; and

• A special appearance by 2023 National American Miss Virginia Zoila Goya, who is a resident of Woodbridge, VA.

Event organizers, Art and Stephanie Powell of ASP Management, ask that event attendees wear something purple as a show of solidarity in celebration and support of Dominic.

Chick-Fil-A of Dumfries, Virginia, is providing food and refreshments for the post-event reception also being held at the Ferlazzo Building in Woodbridge, Virginia.

For additional details, see this ASP Management web page.