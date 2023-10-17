HB 5161 of 2023
MICHIGAN, October 17 - Mobile homes: other; mobile home commission act; revise. TIE BAR WITH: HB 5157'23, HB 5160'23, HB 5158'23
Last Action: 10/17/2023 - referred to Committee on Regulatory Reform
