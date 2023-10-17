Submit Release
SmartCentres Declares Distribution for October 2023

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres”) (TSX: SRU.UN) announced today that the trustees of SmartCentres have declared a distribution for the month of October 2023 of $0.15417 per unit, representing $1.85 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on November 15, 2023 to unitholders of record as at October 31, 2023.

About SmartCentres

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 189 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.8 billion in assets and owns 34.9 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.2% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

For more information, visit www.smartcentres.com or please contact:

Mitchell Goldhar Peter Slan
Executive Chairman and CEO Chief Financial Officer
(905) 326-6400 ext. 7674 (905) 326-6400 ext. 7571
mgoldhar@smartcentres.com pslan@smartcentres.com


