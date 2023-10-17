10/17/23-PARTICIPATE IN THE “IMAGINE A DAY WITHOUT WATER” EVENT

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

Oct. 17, 2023

PARTICIPATE IN THE “IMAGINE A DAY WITHOUT WATER” EVENT

(HONOLULU) – Imagine a Day Without Water is a day observed nationally to pause and reflect on the many ways that water and water systems impact our lives and communities, and to commit to ensuring a sustainable water future for generations to come.

Safe, clean drinking water is so important in our lives, but many of us take this for granted. Every day, many people in Hawai‘i don’t give a second thought about where their drinking water comes from or how it is delivered to the kitchen faucet, garden hose or washing machine. Much of Hawai‘i’s water infrastructure is aging and in need of repair or replacement. Without investment, water and wastewater systems will continue to deteriorate, leading to serious consequences for public health and the economy.

While water infrastructure is important, protecting Hawai‘i’s only source of fresh water is just as important. Maintaining healthy native forests and watersheds, and ensuring the sustainability of our aquifers and streams, will enable our public water systems to continue to provide life-giving water to our residents across the state. DLNR Chair Dawn Chang emphasized, “we must make sure that we protect our streams and groundwater so that future generations may enjoy and benefit from this most precious of natural resources, ola i ka wai, water is life.”

Please join us in celebrating Imagine a Day Without Water at a special event in Wahiawā.

Saturday, October 21, 2023

10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Wahiawā Freshwater State Recreation Area

Over 15 city, state, and community organization booths

Interactive activities including: rain barrel and native seed workshops, xeriscape plant craft activity, purchasing an annual freshwater fishing license so you can take an on-site fishing class, and making Genki balls, a bioremediation technology that removes pollutants from soil and water.

Eat ‘ono food, play games and win small prizes!

Find out more at: https://www.boardofwatersupply.com/onewaterhawaii

For more information on the National Day of Action – Imagine a Day Without Water please visit: https://imagineadaywithoutwater.org/

