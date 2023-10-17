Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,885 in the last 365 days.

In Memoriam: Martti Ahtisaari, 1937-2023

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Martti Ahtisaari at age 86. A former president of Finland, Mr. Ahtisaari served as Chairman of the International Crisis Group from 2000 to 2004 and remained associated with Crisis Group as Chairman Emeritus. He leaves a legacy of dedication to promoting peace and resolving conflicts around the world.

Mr. Ahtisaari's unwavering commitment to diplomacy and conflict resolution brought hope and reconciliation to many nations. From his role as a UN mediator in Namibia and Kosovo to his efforts to end the civil war in Indonesia's Aceh province, and later his founding of the Crisis Management Initiative, he worked tirelessly to find solutions and bring stability to areas torn apart by strife.

In recognition of his work as a mediator in various conflicts, Mr. Ahtisaari was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2008. His ability to bring together opposing sides and find common ground earned him the nickname “the peacemaker”. His diplomacy was often described as calm and patient.

Martti Ahtisaari was a master of negotiation, skilfully blending his irresistible charm with a no-nonsense, direct approach”, said Comfort Ero, Crisis Group’s President & CEO. “He believed that dialogue and understanding were the keys to resolving even the most entrenched conflicts”.

His passing leaves a void, but his life-long service to the causes of peace and conflict resolution will continue to inspire us all.

The thoughts of all Crisis Group’s staff are with Mr. Ahtisaari's wife, Eeva Ahtisaari, their son, family and friends, and his colleagues at the CMI – Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation.

You just read:

In Memoriam: Martti Ahtisaari, 1937-2023

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more