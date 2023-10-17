Submit Release
Equity Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results; Including Net Interest Margin Growth Driven by Core Deposit Base

Strong Tangible and Regulatory Capital Ratios and Positive Credit Quality Trends Continue

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: EQBK), (“Equity”, “the Company”, “we,” “us,” “our”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported net income of $12.3 million and $0.80 earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“Our Company's success is in large part due to our ability to adapt on behalf of our customers and teams no matter the banking environment. I’m pleased at our team’s ability to deliver unparalleled support and service to our customer base,” said Brad S. Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity. “Value creation is crucial for regional banks, and our ability to deliver sophisticated and customized solutions helps build our Company’s organic growth, sustainability, and competitive advantage.”

"During the third quarter our team continued to emphasize credit quality while meeting the needs of our customer base." Mr. Elliott said. "Our classified asset ratio is as low as it has ever been, while both capital and on balance sheet reserves remain high positioning Equity to be strategic as we assess both organic and acquisitive growth opportunities."

Notable Items:

  • During the quarter, the Company realized linked period Net Interest Margin growth of 13 basis points, and Net Interest Income growth of $1.6 million.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income for the quarter was $15.5 million up $2.3 million linked quarter driven by growth in both net interest income and non-interest income.
  • The Company continued to emphasize investor returns through share repurchase and quarterly dividends. The Company’s Board authorized a 20% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share, and authorized the repurchase of up to 1 million shares. During the quarter, the Company received non-objection from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City related to the repurchase plan.
  • Classified loans as a percentage of total risk-based capital at Equity Bank were 6.3%, down from 7.9% as of June 30, 2023, and 10.0% as of December 31, 2022.

During the third quarter, Equity announced two internal promotions to its executive management team. Chris Navratil was promoted to Chief Financial Officer and Krzysztof Slupkowski was promoted to Chief Credit Officer.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Net income allocable to common stockholders was $12.3 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $11.5 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase during the quarter was primarily driven by increases in interest income of $3.8 million and non-interest income of $1.8 million, partially offset by increases in interest expense of $2.2 million and non-interest expense of $1.1 million.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $41.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $39.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $1.6 million, or 4.01%. Net interest margin improved to 3.51% from 3.38% as the yield on interest-earning assets increased 32 basis points to 5.57% and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 26 basis points to 2.40%

The Company maintained an enhanced liquidity position in response to the first quarter market disruption by adding on-balance sheet cash, resulting in an adverse impact to net interest margin due to the increase in average earning assets and negligible impact to net interest income.

Average interest-bearing deposits declined slightly during the quarter and the Company continued to experience compositional shift from noninterest-bearing deposits into interest-bearing categories. At September 30, 2023, non-interest-bearing deposits declined $42.8 million from June 30, 2023 and $280.9 million from September 30, 2022. The majority of the decline over the last 12 months is due to deposits migrating to interest-bearing deposit accounts.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, there was a provision of $1.2 million compared to a provision of $298 thousand in the previous quarter. The provision for the quarter is the result of extended duration within the portfolio as well as realized charge-offs; however, overall we continue to experience positive credit trends. The Company continues to estimate the allowance for credit loss with assumptions that anticipate slower prepayments rates and continued market disruption caused by elevated inflation, supply chain issues and the impact of monetary policy on consumers and businesses. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, we had net charge-offs of $1.6 million as compared to $857 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $8.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $7.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, or an increase of 25.7%, quarter-over-quarter. The $1.8 million increase was primarily due to a decrease in losses on sales of available-for-sale securities of $1.3 million and an increase in other non-interest income of $439 thousand which was driven by increased insurance commission revenue.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, was $34.2 million as compared to $33.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $1.1 million. The comparative increase was primarily due to salary and employee benefit expenses as the Company benefited from compensation reversals in the previous quarter which did not repeat.

Income Tax Expense

At September 30, 2023, the effective tax rate for the quarter was 13.5% as compared to 11.5% at June 30, 2023. The year-to-date tax rate is 14.1%. The increase in rate linked quarter is associated with the cumulative increase in federal and state tax benefits related to the implementation of tax planning initiatives taken in the second quarter versus the normal quarterly recognition of these tax planning initiatives taken in the third quarter offset by a return to provision adjustment related to the federal income tax return when taken as a percentage of pre-tax income. These initiatives were anticipated and incorporated in our forecasted full year estimated effective tax rate at June 30, 2023.

Loans, Total Assets and Funding

Loans held for investment were $3.28 billion at September 30, 2023, decreasing $40.6 million compared to the previous quarter. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, balances have increased $32.9 million, or 1.0% year-over-year. Included in the annual growth, is $49.3 million within the commercial and industrial and commercial real estate portfolios, or 2.9%. Total assets were $4.95 billion as of September 30, 2023 decreasing $149.6 million or 2.9% from June 30, 2023.

Total deposits were $4.08 billion at September 30, 2023, decreasing $148.8 million from the previous quarter end and decreasing $144.4 million from the same period end in 2022. During the third quarter, the Company reduced its brokered deposits by $50.0 million; improving the overall mix of the deposit portfolio during the third quarter. In addition to the payoff of brokered funding, the Company also realized seasonal declines in our municipal deposit portfolio accounting for the remaining negative trend linked quarter. Of the total deposit balance, non-interest-bearing accounts comprise approximately 23.6%. Advances from the FHLB and borrowings from the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program remained unchanged from June 30, 2023.

Asset Quality

As of September 30, 2023, Equity’s allowance for credit losses to total loans remained materially consistent at 1.3% as compared to June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets were $20.5 million as of September 30, 2023, or 0.4% of total assets, compared to $15.7 million at June 30, 2023, or 0.3% of total assets. Non-accrual loans were $19.4 million at September 30, 2023, as compared to $15.0 million at June 30, 2023. Total classified assets, including loans rated special mention or worse, other real estate owned, excluding previous branch locations, and other repossessed assets were $37.6 million, or 6.3% of regulatory capital, down from $47.1 million, or 7.9% of regulatory capital as of June 30, 2023.

Capital

Quarter over quarter, book and tangible capital as well as book and tangible capital per share were essentially flat. Dividends paid and increase in the unrealized loss position in our investment portfolio of $13.3 million, partially offset by unrealized gains on cash-flow derivatives of $1.5 million, were materially offset by net income in the period.

The Company’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.7%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 16.4% and the total leverage ratio was 9.8% at September 30, 2023. At June 30, 2023, the Company’s common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 12.2%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 16.0% and the total leverage ratio was 9.5%.

The Company’s subsidiary, Equity Bank, had a ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets of 14.7%, a ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets of 15.9% and a total leverage ratio of 10.8% at September 30, 2023. At June 30, 2023, Equity Bank’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 14.3%, the ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets was 15.5% and the total leverage ratio was 10.7%.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company’s results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), management periodically supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information.

The efficiency ratio is a common comparable metric used by banks to understand the expense structure relative to total revenue. In other words, for every dollar of total revenue recognized, how much of that dollar is expended. To improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, non-core items are excluded. To improve transparency and acknowledging that banks are not consistent in their definition of the efficiency ratio, we include our calculation of this non-GAAP measure.

Return on average assets before income tax provision and provision for loan losses is a measure that the Company uses to understand fundamental operating performance before these expenses. Used as a ratio relative to average assets, we believe it demonstrates “core” performance and can be viewed as an alternative measure of how efficiently the Company services its asset base. Used as a ratio relative to average equity, it can function as an alternative measure of the Company’s earnings performance in relationship to its equity.

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets, net of deferred taxes, and their related amortization. These financial measures are useful for evaluating the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or developed internally. Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Company is deploying its common equity. Companies that are able to demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.

The Company believes that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included in Table 6 in the following press release tables.

Conference Call and Webcast

Equity’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Elliott, and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Navratil, will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter results on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. eastern time or 9 a.m. central time.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at investor.equitybank.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this registration link, and you will be provided with dial in details. Investors, news media, and other participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call and webcast will be available two hours following the close of the call until October 25, 2023, accessible at investor.equitybank.com.

About Equity Bancshares, Inc.
Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity’s common stock is traded on the NYSE National, Inc. under the symbol “EQBK.” Learn more at www.equitybank.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Equity’s management with respect to, among other things, future events and Equity’s financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “positioned,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Equity’s industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Equity’s control. Accordingly, Equity cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although Equity believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Equity’s expectations include COVID-19 related impacts; competition from other financial institutions and bank holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; and similar variables. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Equity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2023, and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Equity’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Equity’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Equity anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Equity does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. In addition, Equity cannot assess the impact of each factor on Equity’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Equity or persons acting on Equity’s behalf may issue.

Investor Contact:

Brian J. Katzfey
VP, Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Equity Bank
(316) 858-3128
bkatzfey@equitybank.com        

Media Contact:

John J. Hanley
SVP, Senior Director of Marketing
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
(913) 583-8004
jhanley@equitybank.com


Unaudited Financial Tables

  • Table 1. Consolidated Statements of Income
  • Table 2. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
  • Table 3. Consolidated Balance Sheets
  • Table 4. Selected Financial Highlights
  • Table 5. Year-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis
  • Table 6. Quarter-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis
  • Table 7. Quarter-Over-Quarter Net Interest Income Analysis
  • Table 8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures
   
TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)		  
   
    Three months ended
September 30, 		    Nine months ended
September 30, 		 
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Interest and dividend income                        
Loans, including fees   $ 55,152     $ 41,555     $ 156,281     $ 114,710  
Securities, taxable     5,696       5,792       17,456       16,767  
Securities, nontaxable     369       687       1,606       2,020  
Federal funds sold and other     3,822       514       7,075       1,327  
Total interest and dividend income     65,039       48,548       182,418       134,824  
Interest expense                        
Deposits     19,374       4,403       50,399       8,308  
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements     246       71       633       150  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     968       409       2,939       594  
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings     1,546             3,209        
Subordinated debt     1,893       1,721       5,687       4,973  
Total interest expense     24,027       6,604       62,867       14,025  
                         
Net interest income     41,012       41,944       119,551       120,799  
Provision (reversal) for credit losses     1,230       (136 )     1,162       276  
Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses     39,782       42,080       118,389       120,523  
Non-interest income                        
Service charges and fees     2,690       2,788       7,888       7,927  
Debit card income     2,591       2,682       7,798       8,120  
Mortgage banking     226       310       527       1,300  
Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance     794       754       3,134       2,355  
Net gain on acquisition and branch sales                       540  
Net gains (losses) from securities transactions     (1 )     (17 )     (1,291 )     (9 )
Other     2,435       2,452       6,229       7,395  
Total non-interest income     8,735       8,969       24,285       27,628  
Non-interest expense                        
Salaries and employee benefits     15,857       15,442       47,786       45,893  
Net occupancy and equipment     3,262       3,127       9,081       9,304  
Data processing     4,553       4,138       12,962       11,549  
Professional fees     1,312       1,265       4,341       3,547  
Advertising and business development     1,419       1,191       3,827       3,139  
Telecommunications     502       487       1,503       1,399  
FDIC insurance     660       340       1,535       780  
Courier and postage     548       436       1,469       1,348  
Free nationwide ATM cost     516       551       1,565       1,593  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     799       957       2,635       3,118  
Loan expense     132       174       385       566  
Other real estate owned     128       188       318       201  
Merger expenses           115             526  
Other     4,556       3,825       13,196       10,168  
Total non-interest expense     34,244       32,236       100,603       93,131  
Income (loss) before income tax     14,273       18,813       42,071       55,020  
Provision for income taxes     1,932       3,642       5,951       8,940  
Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders   $ 12,341     $ 15,171     $ 36,120     $ 46,080  
Basic earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.80     $ 0.94     $ 2.32     $ 2.83  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.80     $ 0.93     $ 2.30     $ 2.79  
Weighted average common shares     15,404,992       16,056,658       15,575,731       16,303,586  
Weighted average diluted common shares     15,507,172       16,273,231       15,692,305       16,516,787  


TABLE 2. QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
    As of and for the three months ended  
    September 30,
2023 		    June 30,
2023 		    March 31,
2023 		    December 31,
2022 		    September 30,
2022 		 
Interest and dividend income                              
Loans, including fees   $ 55,152     $ 52,748     $ 48,381     $ 46,149     $ 41,555  
Securities, taxable     5,696       5,813       5,947       5,946       5,792  
Securities, nontaxable     369       568       669       678       687  
Federal funds sold and other     3,822       2,127       1,126       651       514  
Total interest and dividend income     65,039       61,256       56,123       53,424       48,548  
Interest expense                              
Deposits     19,374       17,204       13,821       8,013       4,403  
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements     246       192       195       82       71  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     968       953       1,018       1,500       409  
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings     1,546       1,528       135              
Subordinated debt     1,893       1,950       1,844       1,798       1,721  
Total interest expense     24,027       21,827       17,013       11,393       6,604  
                               
Net interest income     41,012       39,429       39,110       42,031       41,944  
Provision (reversal) for credit losses     1,230       298       (366 )     (151 )     (136 )
Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses     39,782       39,131       39,476       42,182       42,080  
Non-interest income                              
Service charges and fees     2,690       2,653       2,545       2,705       2,788  
Debit card income     2,591       2,653       2,554       2,557       2,682  
Mortgage banking     226       213       88       116       310  
Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance     794       757       1,583       758       754  
Net gain on acquisition and branch sales                       422        
Net gains (losses) from securities transactions     (1 )     (1,322 )     32       14       (17 )
Other     2,435       1,996       1,798       1,757       2,452  
Total non-interest income     8,735       6,950       8,600       8,329       8,969  
Non-interest expense                              
Salaries and employee benefits     15,857       15,237       16,692       16,113       15,442  
Net occupancy and equipment     3,262       2,940       2,879       2,919       3,127  
Data processing     4,553       4,493       3,916       4,334       4,138  
Professional fees     1,312       1,645       1,384       1,404       1,265  
Advertising and business development     1,419       1,249       1,159       1,903       1,191  
Telecommunications     502       516       485       517       487  
FDIC insurance     660       515       360       360       340  
Courier and postage     548       463       458       533       436  
Free nationwide ATM cost     516       524       525       510       551  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     799       918       918       924       957  
Loan expense     132       136       117       262       174  
Other real estate owned     128       71       119       388       188  
Merger expenses                       68       115  
Other     4,556       4,423       4,217       5,014       3,825  
Total non-interest expense     34,244       33,130       33,229       35,249       32,236  
Income (loss) before income tax     14,273       12,951       14,847       15,262       18,813  
Provision for income taxes (benefit)     1,932       1,495       2,524       3,654       3,642  
Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders   $ 12,341     $ 11,456     $ 12,323     $ 11,608     $ 15,171  
Basic earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.80     $ 0.74     $ 0.78     $ 0.73     $ 0.94  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.80     $ 0.74     $ 0.77     $ 0.72     $ 0.93  
Weighted average common shares     15,404,992       15,468,378       15,858,808       15,948,360       16,056,658  
Weighted average diluted common shares     15,507,172       15,554,255       16,028,051       16,204,185       16,273,231  


   
TABLE 3. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)		  
   
    September 30,
2023 		    June 30,
2023 		    March 31,
2023 		    December 31,
2022 		    September 30,
2022 		 
ASSETS                              
Cash and due from banks   $ 183,404     $ 262,604     $ 249,982     $ 104,013     $ 155,039  
Federal funds sold     15,613       15,495       384       415       374  
Cash and cash equivalents     199,017       278,099       250,366       104,428       155,413  
Available-for-sale securities     1,057,009       1,094,748       1,183,247       1,184,390       1,198,962  
Held-to-maturity securities     2,212       2,216       1,944       1,948        
Loans held for sale     627       2,456       648       349       1,518  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses(1)     3,237,932       3,278,126       3,285,515       3,265,701       3,208,524  
Other real estate owned, net     3,369       4,362       4,171       4,409       10,412  
Premises and equipment, net     110,271       106,186       104,789       101,492       100,566  
Bank-owned life insurance     124,245       123,451       122,971       123,176       122,418  
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock     20,780       21,129       33,359       21,695       24,428  
Interest receivable     23,621       21,360       20,461       20,630       18,497  
Goodwill     53,101       53,101       53,101       53,101       53,101  
Core deposit intangibles, net     7,961       8,760       9,678       10,596       11,598  
Other     105,122       100,889       86,466       89,736       94,978  
Total assets   $ 4,945,267     $ 5,094,883     $ 5,156,716     $ 4,981,651     $ 5,000,415  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                              
Deposits                              
Demand   $ 936,217     $ 978,968     $ 1,012,671     $ 1,097,899     $ 1,217,094  
Total non-interest-bearing deposits     936,217       978,968       1,012,671       1,097,899       1,217,094  
Demand, savings and money market     2,397,003       2,397,524       2,334,463       2,329,584       2,335,847  
Time     748,950       854,458       939,799       814,324       673,670  
Total interest-bearing deposits     3,145,953       3,251,982       3,274,262       3,143,908       3,009,517  
Total deposits     4,082,170       4,230,950       4,286,933       4,241,807       4,226,611  
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements     39,701       44,770       45,098       46,478       47,443  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings     240,000       240,000       251,222       138,864       186,001  
Subordinated debt     96,787       96,653       96,522       96,392       96,263  
Contractual obligations     29,019       29,608       19,372       15,218       15,562  
Interest payable and other liabilities     39,460       34,467       32,446       32,834       32,729  
Total liabilities     4,527,137       4,676,448       4,731,593       4,571,593       4,604,609  
Commitments and contingent liabilities                              
Stockholders’ equity                              
Common stock     207       207       206       205       204  
Additional paid-in capital     488,137       487,225       486,658       484,989       482,668  
Retained earnings     171,188       160,715       150,810       140,095       130,114  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax     (122,047 )     (110,225 )     (101,238 )     (113,511 )     (120,918 )
Treasury stock     (119,355 )     (119,487 )     (111,313 )     (101,720 )     (96,262 )
Total stockholders’ equity     418,130       418,435       425,123       410,058       395,806  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 4,945,267     $ 5,094,883     $ 5,156,716     $ 4,981,651     $ 5,000,415  
                               
(1) Allowance for credit losses   $ 44,186     $ 44,544     $ 45,103     $ 45,847     $ 46,499  


TABLE 4. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
    As of and for the three months ended  
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
    2023     2023     2023     2022     2022  
Loans Held For Investment by Type                              
Commercial real estate   $ 1,721,761     $ 1,764,460     $ 1,746,834     $ 1,721,269     $ 1,655,646  
Commercial and industrial     585,129       583,664       605,576       594,862       607,722  
Residential real estate     558,188       560,389       563,791       570,550       573,431  
Agricultural real estate     205,865       202,317       202,274       199,189       200,415  
Agricultural     103,352       104,510       106,169       120,003       115,048  
Consumer     107,823       107,330       105,974       105,675       102,761  
Total loans held-for-investment     3,282,118       3,322,670       3,330,618       3,311,548       3,255,023  
Allowance for credit losses     (44,186 )     (44,544 )     (45,103 )     (45,847 )     (46,499 )
Net loans held for investment   $ 3,237,932     $ 3,278,126     $ 3,285,515     $ 3,265,701     $ 3,208,524  
                               
                               
Asset Quality Ratios                              
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     1.35 %     1.34 %     1.35 %     1.38 %     1.43 %
Past due or nonaccrual loans to total loans     1.03 %     0.78 %     0.66 %     0.72 %     0.94 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.41 %     0.31 %     0.33 %     0.37 %     0.59 %
Nonperforming assets to total loans plus other real estate owned     0.62 %     0.47 %     0.51 %     0.55 %     0.91 %
Classified assets to bank total regulatory capital     6.27 %     7.94 %     10.09 %     9.98 %     11.03 %
                               
                               
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (QTD Average)                              
Investment securities   $ 1,085,905     $ 1,155,971     $ 1,185,482     $ 1,184,452     $ 1,272,414  
Total gross loans receivable     3,281,483       3,337,497       3,305,681       3,275,284       3,240,998  
Interest-earning assets     4,635,384       4,678,744       4,611,019       4,538,177       4,602,568  
Total assets     5,046,179       5,064,912       4,994,417       4,930,231       4,988,755  
Interest-bearing deposits     3,206,300       3,226,965       3,235,557       3,032,902       3,081,245  
Borrowings     385,125       385,504       247,932       299,191       221,514  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,591,425       3,612,469       3,483,489       3,335,557       3,302,759  
Total deposits     4,177,332       4,204,334       4,279,451       4,185,904       4,283,855  
Total liabilities     4,619,919       4,640,050       4,573,917       4,531,961       4,552,564  
Total stockholders' equity     426,260       424,862       420,500       398,270       436,191  
Tangible common equity*     363,625       361,409       356,053       332,820       369,746  
                               
                               
Performance ratios                              
Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized     0.97 %     0.91 %     1.00 %     0.93 %     1.21 %
Return on average assets before income tax and
provision for loan losses*		     1.22 %     1.05 %     1.18 %     1.22 %     1.49 %
Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized     11.49 %     10.82 %     11.89 %     11.57 %     13.80 %
Return on average equity before income tax and
provision for loan losses*		     14.43 %     12.51 %     13.97 %     15.05 %     16.99 %
Return on average tangible common equity
(ROATCE) annualized* 		    14.18 %     13.55 %     14.89 %     14.74 %     17.12 %
Yield on loans annualized     6.67 %     6.34 %     5.94 %     5.59 %     5.09 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized     2.40 %     2.14 %     1.73 %     1.05 %     0.57 %
Cost of total deposits annualized     1.84 %     1.64 %     1.31 %     0.76 %     0.41 %
Net interest margin annualized     3.51 %     3.38 %     3.44 %     3.67 %     3.62 %
Efficiency ratio*     68.83 %     69.44 %     70.00 %     70.47 %     63.07 %
Non-interest income / average assets     0.69 %     0.55 %     0.74 %     0.67 %     0.71 %
Non-interest expense / average assets     2.69 %     2.62 %     2.74 %     2.84 %     2.56 %
                               
                               
Capital Ratios                              
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio     9.77 %     9.54 %     9.60 %     9.61 %     9.46 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio     12.65 %     12.23 %     12.21 %     12.26 %     12.15 %
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio     13.28 %     12.84 %     12.83 %     12.88 %     12.77 %
Total Risk Based Capital Ratio     16.42 %     15.96 %     15.98 %     16.08 %     15.99 %
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     8.46 %     8.21 %     8.24 %     8.23 %     7.92 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets*     7.29 %     7.06 %     7.09 %     7.02 %     6.68 %
Dividend payout ratio     15.13 %     13.53 %     10.49 %     14.01 %     10.78 %
Book value per common share   $ 27.13     $ 27.18     $ 27.03     $ 25.74     $ 24.71  
Tangible book value per common share*   $ 23.09     $ 23.08     $ 22.96     $ 21.67     $ 20.59  
Tangible book value per diluted common share*   $ 22.96     $ 22.98     $ 22.83     $ 21.35     $ 20.33  
                               
* The value noted is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of Non-GGAP financial measures, see Table 8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures.  


   
TABLE 5. YEAR-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)		  
   
  For nine months ended     For nine months ended  
  September 30, 2023     September 30, 2022  
  Average Outstanding Balance     Interest Income/ Expense     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4) 		    Average Outstanding Balance     Interest Income/ Expense     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4) 		 
Interest-earning assets                                  
Loans (1)                                  
Commercial and industrial $ 580,359     $ 31,503       7.26 %   $ 579,610     $ 22,994       5.30 %
Commercial real estate   1,300,202       61,811       6.36 %     1,236,282       45,995       4.97 %
Real estate construction   450,147       24,764       7.36 %     362,543       12,443       4.59 %
Residential real estate   567,169       17,933       4.23 %     604,218       16,336       3.61 %
Agricultural real estate   202,963       10,399       6.85 %     201,566       8,046       5.34 %
Agricultural   100,450       5,039       6.71 %     132,485       5,254       5.30 %
Consumer   106,841       4,832       6.05 %     101,341       3,642       4.80 %
Total loans   3,308,131       156,281       6.32 %     3,218,045       114,710       4.77 %
Securities                                  
Taxable securities   1,059,858       17,456       2.20 %     1,220,045       16,767       1.84 %
Nontaxable securities   82,230       1,606       2.61 %     109,142       2,020       2.47 %
Total securities   1,142,088       19,062       2.23 %     1,329,187       18,787       1.89 %
Federal funds sold and other   191,585       7,075       4.94 %     116,997       1,327       1.52 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 4,641,804       182,418       5.25 %   $ 4,664,229       134,824       3.86 %
Interest-bearing liabilities                                  
Demand, savings and money market deposits $ 2,365,972       32,288       1.82 %   $ 2,480,113       5,461       0.29 %
Time deposits   856,862       18,111       2.83 %     638,692       2,847       0.60 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,222,834       50,399       2.09 %     3,118,805       8,308       0.36 %
FHLB advances   97,014       2,939       4.05 %     54,100       594       1.47 %
Other borrowings   243,007       9,529       5.24 %     152,682       5,123       4.49 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,562,855       62,867       2.36 %   $ 3,325,587       14,025       0.56 %
                                   
Net interest income       $ 119,551                 $ 120,799        
Interest rate spread               2.89 %                 3.30 %
                                   
Net interest margin (2)               3.44 %                 3.46 %
                                   
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.  
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.  
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.  
(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.  


   
TABLE 6. QUARTER-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)		  
   
  For the three months ended     For the three months ended  
  September 30, 2023     September 30, 2022  
  Average Outstanding Balance     Interest Income/ Expense     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4) 		    Average Outstanding Balance     Interest Income/ Expense     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4) 		 
Interest-earning assets                                  
Loans (1)                                  
Commercial and industrial $ 573,039     $ 10,984       7.60 %   $ 575,149     $ 7,750       5.35 %
Commercial real estate   1,253,362       20,824       6.59 %     1,307,244       18,023       5.47 %
Real estate construction   480,355       9,838       8.13 %     360,579       4,847       5.33 %
Residential real estate   564,138       6,085       4.28 %     582,938       5,464       3.72 %
Agricultural real estate   203,399       3,898       7.60 %     200,534       2,740       5.42 %
Agricultural   99,773       1,856       7.38 %     113,351       1,406       4.92 %
Consumer   107,417       1,667       6.16 %     101,203       1,325       5.20 %
Total loans   3,281,483       55,152       6.67 %     3,240,998       41,555       5.09 %
Securities                                  
Taxable securities   1,027,889       5,696       2.20 %     1,164,697       5,792       1.97 %
Nontaxable securities   58,016       369       2.52 %     107,717       687       2.53 %
Total securities   1,085,905       6,065       2.22 %     1,272,414       6,479       2.02 %
Federal funds sold and other   267,996       3,822       5.66 %     89,156       514       2.29 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 4,635,384       65,039       5.57 %   $ 4,602,568       48,548       4.18 %
Interest-bearing liabilities                                  
Demand, savings and money market deposits $ 2,423,380       13,331       2.18 %   $ 2,425,824       3,118       0.51 %
Time deposits   782,920       6,043       3.06 %     655,421       1,285       0.78 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,206,300       19,374       2.40 %     3,081,245       4,403       0.57 %
FHLB advances   100,000       968       3.84 %     71,415       409       2.27 %
Other borrowings   285,125       3,685       5.13 %     150,099       1,792       4.74 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,591,425       24,027       2.65 %   $ 3,302,759       6,604       0.79 %
                                   
Net interest income       $ 41,012                 $ 41,944        
Interest rate spread               2.92 %                 3.39 %
                                   
Net interest margin (2)               3.51 %                 3.62 %
                                   
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.  
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.  
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.  
(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.  


   
TABLE 7. QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)		  
   
  For the three months ended     For the three months ended  
  September 30, 2023     June 30, 2023  
  Average Outstanding Balance     Interest Income/ Expense     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4) 		    Average Outstanding Balance     Interest Income/ Expense     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4) 		 
Interest-earning assets                                  
Loans (1)                                  
Commercial and industrial $ 573,039     $ 10,984       7.60 %   $ 590,634     $ 10,885       7.39 %
Commercial real estate   1,253,362       20,824       6.59 %     1,303,520       20,875       6.42 %
Real estate construction   480,355       9,838       8.13 %     465,231       8,231       7.10 %
Residential real estate   564,138       6,085       4.28 %     567,297       6,048       4.28 %
Agricultural real estate   203,399       3,898       7.60 %     202,584       3,387       6.71 %
Agricultural   99,773       1,856       7.38 %     101,333       1,704       6.74 %
Consumer   107,417       1,667       6.16 %     106,898       1,618       6.07 %
Total loans   3,281,483       55,152       6.67 %     3,337,497       52,748       6.34 %
Securities                                  
Taxable securities   1,027,889       5,696       2.20 %     1,068,653       5,813       2.18 %
Nontaxable securities   58,016       369       2.52 %     87,318       568       2.61 %
Total securities   1,085,905       6,065       2.22 %     1,155,971       6,381       2.21 %
Federal funds sold and other   267,996       3,822       5.66 %     185,276       2,127       4.61 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 4,635,384       65,039       5.57 %   $ 4,678,744       61,256       5.25 %
Interest-bearing liabilities                                  
Demand savings and money market deposits $ 2,423,380       13,331       2.18 %   $ 2,323,685       10,503       1.81 %
Time deposits   782,920       6,043       3.06 %     903,280       6,701       2.98 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,206,300       19,374       2.40 %     3,226,965       17,204       2.14 %
FHLB advances   100,000       968       3.84 %     101,845       953       3.75 %
Other borrowings   285,125       3,685       5.13 %     283,659       3,670       5.19 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,591,425       24,027       2.65 %   $ 3,612,469       21,827       2.42 %
                                   
Net interest income       $ 41,012                 $ 39,429        
Interest rate spread               2.92 %                 2.83 %
                                   
Net interest margin (2)               3.51 %                 3.38 %
                                   
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.  
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.  
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.  
(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.  


TABLE 8. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)                              
    As of and for the three months ended  
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
    2023     2023     2023     2022     2022  
                               
Total stockholders' equity   $ 418,130     $ 418,435     $ 425,123     $ 410,058     $ 395,806  
Less: goodwill     53,101       53,101       53,101       53,101       53,101  
Less: core deposit intangibles, net     7,961       8,760       9,678       10,596       11,598  
Less: mortgage servicing rights, net     100       126       151       176       201  
Less: naming rights, net     1,011       1,022       1,033       1,044       1,054  
Tangible common equity   $ 355,957     $ 355,426     $ 361,160     $ 345,141     $ 329,852  
Common shares outstanding at period end     15,413,064       15,396,739       15,730,257       15,930,112       16,017,834  
Diluted common shares outstanding at period end     15,500,749       15,468,319       15,822,536       16,163,253       16,225,591  
Book value per common share   $ 27.13     $ 27.18     $ 27.03     $ 25.74     $ 24.71  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 23.09     $ 23.08     $ 22.96     $ 21.67     $ 20.59  
Tangible book value per diluted common share   $ 22.96     $ 22.98     $ 22.83     $ 21.35     $ 20.33  
                               
Total assets   $ 4,945,267     $ 5,094,883     $ 5,156,716     $ 4,981,651     $ 5,000,415  
Less: goodwill     53,101       53,101       53,101       53,101       53,101  
Less: core deposit intangibles, net     7,961       8,760       9,678       10,596       11,598  
Less: mortgage servicing rights, net     100       126       151       176       201  
Less: naming rights, net     1,011       1,022       1,033       1,044       1,054  
Tangible assets   $ 4,883,094     $ 5,031,874     $ 5,092,753     $ 4,916,734     $ 4,934,461  
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     8.46 %     8.21 %     8.24 %     8.23 %     7.92 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     7.29 %     7.06 %     7.09 %     7.02 %     6.68 %
                               
Total average stockholders' equity   $ 426,260     $ 424,862     $ 420,500     $ 398,270     $ 436,191  
Less: average intangible assets     62,635       63,453       64,447       65,450       66,445  
Average tangible common equity   $ 363,625     $ 361,409     $ 356,053     $ 332,820     $ 369,746  
Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders   $ 12,341     $ 11,456     $ 12,323     $ 11,608     $ 15,171  
Add: amortization of intangible assets     835       954       954       961       992  
Less: tax effect of intangible assets amortization     175       200       200       202       208  
Adjusted net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders   $ 13,001     $ 12,210     $ 13,077     $ 12,367     $ 15,955  
Return on total average stockholders' equity
(ROAE) annualized 		    11.49 %     10.82 %     11.89 %     11.56 %     13.80 %
Return on average tangible common equity
(ROATCE) annualized 		    14.18 %     13.55 %     14.89 %     14.74 %     17.12 %
                               
Non-interest expense   $ 34,244     $ 33,130     $ 33,229     $ 35,248     $ 32,236  
Less: merger expense                       68       115  
Adjusted non-interest expense   $ 34,244     $ 33,130     $ 33,229     $ 35,180     $ 32,121  
Net interest income   $ 41,012     $ 39,429     $ 39,110     $ 42,031     $ 41,944  
Non-interest income     8,735       6,950       8,600       8,330       8,969  
Less: net gain on acquisition and branch sales                       422        
Less: net gains (losses) from securities transactions     (1 )     (1,322 )     32       14       (17 )
Adjusted non-interest income   $ 8,736     $ 8,272     $ 8,568     $ 7,894     $ 8,986  
Net interest income plus adjusted non-interest income   $ 49,748     $ 47,701     $ 47,678     $ 49,925     $ 50,930  
Non-interest expense to net interest income plus non-interest income     68.84 %     71.43 %     69.65 %     69.99 %     63.32 %
Efficiency ratio     68.83 %     69.45 %     69.69 %     70.47 %     63.07 %
Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders   $ 12,341     $ 11,456     $ 12,323     $ 11,608     $ 15,171  
Add: income tax provision     1,932       1,495       2,524       3,654       3,642  
Add: provision (reversal) of credit losses     1,230       298       (366 )     (151 )     (136 )
Pre-tax, pre-provision income   $ 15,503     $ 13,249     $ 14,481     $ 15,111     $ 18,677  
Total average assets   $ 5,046,179     $ 5,064,912     $ 4,994,417     $ 4,930,231     $ 4,988,755  
Total average stockholders' equity   $ 426,620     $ 424,862     $ 420,500     $ 398,270     $ 436,191  
Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized     0.97 %     0.91 %     1.00 %     0.93 %     1.21 %
Adjusted return on average assets     1.22 %     1.05 %     1.18 %     1.22 %     1.49 %
Adjusted return on average equity     14.43 %     12.51 %     13.97 %     15.05 %     16.99 %

