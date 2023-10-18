Beekin Adopts Multifamily Impact Framework, Will Present at NHMC OPTECH
Beekin CEO Vidur Gupta selected to participate in 2023 OPTECH Opening Pitches as company doubles down on its commitment to ethical AINEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beekin Inc., a developer of next-generation AI platforms for rental housing investors and lenders, today announced its commitment to adopt the Multifamily Impact Council’s Multifamily Impact Framework. By adopting the framework, Beekin is enhancing its impact strategies as well as learning from and sharing insights with its industry peers. It also sends a clear message to the market that Beekin is committed to meeting industry standards of excellence for delivering impact to renters and communities.
"In order to increase the flow of impact capital into the multifamily sector, our Multifamily Impact Framework established a consistent approach to impact measurement that simplifies the reporting process and aligns with broader ESG benchmarking scores and certifications," Bob Simpson, Multifamily Impact Council President, said. "We are thrilled that Beekin has chosen to adopt our Framework, and we look forward to supporting them as they use it to help their clients streamline and improve their impact measurement and reporting systems."
Gupta said, “We’ve been impressed with Multifamily Impact Council’s approach to developing standards for environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics in the multifamily sector. As an ethical AI company, we want to ensure that in addition to delivering new efficiencies for operators our technologies also help improve conditions for renters. Adopting the Multifamily Impact Framework not only strengthens our ability to develop innovative, human-centric models, but also allows us work more closely with like-minded businesses and individuals to advocate for the responsible use of AI on a societal level.”
The adoption announcement comes as Beekin CEO Vidur Gupta prepares to deliver remarks at the Opening Pitch event at the National Multifamily Housing Council’s OPTECH Expo and conference next month in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gupta is scheduled to deliver his pitch Wednesday, November 1, between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the Hermitage conference room at the Wynn Hotel.
“I’m honored to deliver an opening pitch in the digital transformation category at 2023 OPTECH,” said Gupta. “Our story is a bit different from the typical Proptech . We’re in the fortunate position of not needing venture capital currently, so we’re keen to help investors and operators make hundreds of dollars more per year through automation .’ Our customer base continues to grow rapidly, we’re confident that the innovative OPTECH community will derive value from the unique applications of AI we bring to their business.”
About Beekin
Beekin is a decision intelligence platform designed for institutional investors and lenders in the rental housing sector. Through patented software for rent valuations, revenue optimization and rental indexation, Beekin’s platform is boosting NOI, increasing customer retention and driving operational efficiencies across underwriting and asset management for some of the top property companies in the United States. For more information, visit beekin.co.
