Carriage Services Announces 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced plans to release 2023 third quarter results on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. central time.

What: Carriage Services Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 – 9:30 a.m. central time
How: Live via phone – By dialing 888-254-3590 (Conference ID 8216887) or live over the Internet via webcast link
   

An audio archive of the call will be available on demand via the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 171 funeral homes in 26 states and 32 cemeteries in 11 states.

For more information, please email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.

 


