Conifex Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifex Timber Inc. (“Conifex”) (TSX: CFF) announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2023 results after market close on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Conifex has scheduled a conference call at 2:00 PM Pacific time / 5:00 PM Eastern time on the same day to discuss its financial results. To participate in the call, please dial one of the following numbers:



Toll-Free Access (Canada/US): 1-800-806-5484

Local dial-in number: 416-340-2217

Participant Pass Code: 6592667#

The call will also be available on instant replay until December 7, 2023. For Instant Replay Access, please dial one of the following numbers and enter Participant Pass Code 8736529#.

Toll-Free Access: 1-800-408-3053

For further information, please contact:

Trevor Pruden

Chief Financial Officer

(604) 216-2949

About Conifex Timber Inc.

Conifex and its subsidiaries' primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex's lumber products are sold in the United States, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex also produces bioenergy at its power generation facility at Mackenzie, BC.

