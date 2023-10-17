Midwest Based Sports Technology Company, Expands Its Nationwide Footprint with Partnership with Redline Athletics.
Bringing State-of-the-Art Performance Testing Technology to Athletes Nationwide.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In sports, timing is everything. At Dashr, they believe that timing is one of the most critical aspects to improve an athlete's performance, recovery, and to propel an athlete forward. Dashr is proud to announce a nationwide partnership with Redline Athletics, a global leader in comprehensive athletic development and speed and agility training for athletes.
Redline Athletics prides itself on building better athletes and has been successful at this for over a decade. As a rapidly growing franchise in a quickly evolving industry, keeping up with the latest technology is important to help their athletes meet their goals and be prepared for future opportunities. Partnering with Dashr, a sports technology company, ensures that Redline facilities, coaches, and athletes will always have the latest tools to evaluate their athletic journey.
Dashr offers professional-grade training and timing equipment that is used by high school, college, and professional teams across the world including the Buffalo Bills, Boston Red Sox, Georgia Bulldogs, Manchester United, and Under Armor Football Camps to name a few. Designed for use within a wide variety of sports, Dashr’s equipment and packages are perfect for day-to-day training as well as hosting combine and testing events to measure athletic performance.
“We're dedicated to the continuous improvement of our athletes, and this partnership with Dashr underscores our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge solutions,” said Phil Padilla, National Director of Athletic Development at Redline Athletics. “Integrating Dashr's innovative solutions will significantly enhance our speed and agility testing and training program. Overall, this technology is poised to elevate the performance and potential of every athlete that walks through our doors."
“Performance testing is not only an accurate unbiased evaluation, it is an experience. Athletes who have not had this experience are at a disadvantage to those who have. Our mission at Dashr is to make those experiences accessible to athletes at all levels by providing professional equipment at an affordable price,” said Chase Pfeifer, Co-Founder and CEO of Dashr. “Redline’s staff is a knowledgeable group of professionals and their facilities are top-of-the-line. A fantastic atmosphere for young athletes. We are ecstatic to be working with Redline to help provide these testing experiences through a national presence.”
Redline has 50 locations nationwide and is rapidly expanding. Having consistent athletic evaluations across all locations creates an important standard for both coaches and athletes. This partnership demonstrates the value of that standard.
About Dashr:
By providing a robust yet affordable suite of performance evaluation equipment and data management software, Dashr has become a disruptive force in the world of sports technology. Though originally designed for the high school coach - Dashr is now used by thousands of coaches across 50+ countries in schools, gyms, club teams, universities, hospitals, research facilities, and professional teams. Learn more at www.dashrsystems.com.
About Redline:
Redline Athletics, a well-respected franchise with over a decade of experience, is known for its impressive track record in nurturing outstanding athletes. Through a steadfast dedication to employing state-of-the-art technology and expert coaching, Redline Athletics empowers athletes to unlock their full potential and sets them on a path to success in the world of sports and beyond. For additional information, please visit https://redlineathletics.com.
