SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind PureCycle Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 28, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention PureCycle Technologies, Inc. ("PureCycle") (NASDAQ: PCT) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between August 8, 2023 and September 13, 2023.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against PureCycle includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Ironton Facility experienced a full plant power outage on August 7, 2023; (2) there was a risk of additional failures resulting from the August 7, 2023 power outage; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: November 28, 2023

Aggrieved PureCycle investors only have until November 28, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com


