SeeMe Index Announces the Beauty Industry’s Inaugural List of “Certified Inclusive” Brands; M·A·C Leads the List

Founded by former Google execs, SeeMe Index is revolutionizing measurement of brands' consumer-facing inclusivity efforts

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you know that people with darker skin tones average 4x less screen time in beauty ads than their lighter skin counterparts? Or that larger body sizes only make up 2.9% of people shown in beauty ads – and people 55+ only represent 0.8% of people shown? These are just a few findings from the first annual SeeMe Index Report for the Beauty Industry, which launches today at the CEW DE&I Forum and is available for purchase here, followed soon by rankings for additional industries.

The SeeMe Index: AI for Inclusive Marketing Decisions is a groundbreaking initiative founded by former Google executives Asha Shivaji & Jason R. Klein that leverages responsible AI to measure, benchmark, and celebrate brands’ consumer-facing inclusivity efforts. This pioneering methodology was designed with marketers and consumers in mind, eliminating the complexities of navigating inclusivity and providing data-driven insights in an area where data rarely exists. The SeeMe Index aims to revolutionize how brands and consumers perceive and practice inclusivity in the modern world.

Eight of the 40 beauty brands researched received the SeeMe Index “Seal of Approval” for scoring 200 points or more for inclusivity efforts across ads, products, and DEI commitments. This combined score indicates the certification of the brands' holistic inclusivity efforts. The complete list of “Certified Inclusive” brands includes M·A·C Cosmetics, Dove, Esteé Lauder, L’Oreal Paris, NYX Cosmetics, Maybelline, Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin, and e.l.f. View the full list of 40 brands and how they scored at seemeindex.ai/index-scores.

Asha Shivaji & Jason R. Klein, industry veterans passionate about equity and representation, envision the SeeMe Index as a solution to the challenge of measuring and defining an inclusive brand. In a world where consumers seek brands that align with their values, the SeeMe Index empowers brands to celebrate their external commitments to inclusivity. By utilizing AI technology, the SeeMe Index measures representation in advertising, product lines, and external DEI commitments across six identity dimensions, including gender expression, age, skin tone, observed sexual orientation, body size, and visible disability. This comprehensive approach offers a holistic view of a brand's consumer-facing inclusivity efforts.

"I grew up in Minnesota, where my early experiences as one of the few kids of color at school imbued in me the importance of inclusion and its impact on development and growth. This early passion for inclusion stuck with me throughout my career, where time and time again, I saw brands wanting to do right by consumers but falling short, which is exactly where our journey with SeeMe Index began: a vision to bridge the gap between brands and consumers, ensuring that every individual is represented and acknowledged,” said Asha Shivaji, SeeMe Index’s Chief Executive Officer. “We recognize the power of responsible AI in achieving this goal while emphasizing the importance of human oversight via experts and advocacy groups. We invite brands and consumers alike to join us in creating a world where inclusivity is the norm, and through the SeeMe Index, we provide the means to make it happen."

The SeeMe Index serves a dual purpose, benefitting both brands and consumers. For brands, it answers the question, "How do I know if I'm doing inclusive marketing right?" by providing a data-driven source of truth to assess their inclusivity actions. The index assigns scores and benchmarks against the industry, highlighting areas for all to improve. For consumers, the SeeMe Index offers unparalleled transparency into brands' inclusivity efforts, enabling them to make informed choices and support brands that resonate with their values. In an era where inclusivity gaps persist even among the most progressive brands, the SeeMe Index sets a new standard for accountability and transparency.

"Our mission with the SeeMe Index is to provide data that allows brands to make informed decisions about their inclusive marketing efforts across a broader definition of inclusivity. We believe that most brands are well-intentioned, but for too long, the lack of data and benchmarking has left brands guessing whether their efforts are enough,” said Jason R. Klein, SeeMe Index’s Chief Operating Officer. “The SeeMe Index allows brands to finally understand if their efforts lead the pack or if competitors are fostering a more equitable and representative consumer experience."

The SeeMe Index will guide brands in three ways: (1) The SeeMe Index will release industry-specific indices and reports that provide benchmarks and insights, pushing entire industries to raise the bar on inclusivity. (2) The official SeeMe Index Seal of Approval allows top brands to badge themselves as best-in-class and “Certified Inclusive” by the SeeMe Index. (3) The SeeMe Index offers consulting support to companies, brands, and campaigns seeking to enhance their inclusivity efforts, ensuring positive and lasting change.

The SeeMe Index places a strong emphasis on responsible AI, acknowledging that AI outputs are only as good as the datasets they've been trained on. To measure the ads portion of the Index, they have partnered with Alltold, a technology leader committed to responsible AI. In addition to the AI-powered raw data, expert human oversight remains crucial to validate the appropriate use of data, reinforcing our commitment to inclusivity and fairness. The SeeMe Index Advisory Council includes Mina Chae (CEO of Farmacy Beauty P&G), Tina Fair (President of L’Oreal Dermatological Beauty Division, North America), Gary Fraser (Associate Dean at UCLA Anderson School of Management), and Kim Larson (Global Director at Google BrandLab / Global MD & Head of YouTube Creators).

Join us in this transformative journey towards a more inclusive future. Visit www.seemeindex.ai, and follow the SeeMe Index on LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok to learn more about how they are revolutionizing inclusivity measurement for brands and consumers.