The Elmwood, a Hotel in Waterville, Maine, Welcomes Furry Friends

The Elmwood is an affordable, pet-friendly hotel in Waterville, Maine that offers scenic areas and nearby parks for guests and their furry friends to explore.

WATERVILLE, MAINE, USA, October 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Elmwood invited travelers to experience their pet-friendly accommodations at affordable rates. Situated in the picturesque town of Waterville, Maine, the hotel provides a welcoming environment for both humans and their beloved pets, setting the standard for pet-friendly hotels in the area.Strategically located on Kennedy Memorial Drive just off I-95, The Elmwood offers convenient access to Colby College, Thomas College, downtown Waterville, and numerous area businesses and hospitals.The Elmwood is dedicated to ensuring that every guest, including their furry companions, enjoys a comfortable and stress-free stay. With 50 newly renovated rooms boasting incredible Wi-Fi speeds, air conditioning, cable television, and cozy furnishings, guests will feel right at home. The hotel provides accessible rooms for individuals with limited mobility or special requirements.Each guest room, whether in the Annex building with interior hallways or the Main building with covered exterior entrances, was designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Standard amenities include a choice between one king bed or two queen beds, business-class high-speed Wi-Fi, individually controlled heat and AC, mini fridge and microwave, flatscreen HD televisions with cable, and a private bathroom with a shower.The Elmwood excels in providing a pet-friendly experience like no other for those who can't imagine leaving their furry friend behind. They allow dogs weighing up to 50 pounds in their pet-friendly hotel, ensuring that pets don’t miss out on all the fun. With scenic walking areas and nearby parks, both guests and their pets can indulge in the best Waterville, Maine has to offer.With its prime location in Waterville, The Elmwood serves as the perfect gateway to explore Central Maine's beauty. Whether you're planning a visit to Sugarloaf, Sunday River, Saddleback, or Moosehead Lake, this hotel offers modern conveniences at great value. With large flatscreen televisions, in-room refrigerators and microwaves, and exceptionally clean bathrooms, guests can feel right at home. The Elmwood will act as the perfect home base for those visiting nearby institutions, exploring the lakes and rivers of central Maine, or hitting the slopes.About The ElmwoodThe Elmwood is a hotel located just minutes away from Colby College, Thomas College, downtown Waterville, and various local businesses and hospitals. Offering 50 newly renovated and impeccably clean rooms, The Elmwood strives to provide a comfortable and sparkling stay for all visitors. With friendly staff available 24/7, the hotel ensures smooth check-ins, late arrivals, early departures, and provides assistance whenever needed.For more information about The Elmwood and its range of pet-friendly accommodations at affordable rates, please make a reservation online or call (207) 616-0832.About Migis Hotel GroupMigis Hotel Group is a leading hospitality company that prides itself on delivering exceptional experiences to guests across their portfolio of outstanding properties. With a commitment to providing top-notch service and impeccable accommodations, Migis Hotel Group is a trusted name in the industry.