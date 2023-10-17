Submit Release
Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against DermTech, Inc. (“DermTech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DMTK). The lawsuit alleges DermTech made false or misleading statements and/or omitted material adverse information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including: (1) that the Company experienced challenges with collections from commercial payors; (2) that, as a result, there was a lower average selling price for DermTech’s melanoma test; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s revenue growth would be adversely impacted.

If you bought DermTech shares between May 3, 2022 and November 3, 2022, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/dermtech/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 15, 2023.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.  

Corey Holzer, Esq.
(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)
cholzer@holzerlaw.com


