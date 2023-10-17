CybeReady Sets New Accessibility Standards in Security Awareness Training, Exceeding International Standard WCAG 2.1
EINPresswire.com/ -- CybeReady, a global leader in security awareness training, today announced new accessibility features, provided to extend its training solution to all employees. These timely enhancements epitomize the company's unwavering commitment to inclusivity, ensuring every employee, regardless of physical or cognitive abilities, is equipped for today’s cybersecurity challenges.
As cyber threats continue to evolve, so do comprehensive training protocols. While many organizations understand the seriousness of these threats, few prioritize making their training solutions inclusive and accessible to each and every employee, including those with disabilities or impairments. CybeReady is changing this narrative by integrating state-of-the-art accessibility features into the latest version of its advanced security awareness training solution.
Expressing enthusiasm for the company’s new release, Michal Gil, Head of Product at CybeReady stated, “In today's diverse work environment, accessibility is no longer an option; it's a necessity. Our latest enhancements reflect our team’s dedication to inclusivity as we believe that every individual deserves top-tier security training, irrespective of any disabilities or impairments. In the end, this exemplifies our mission to ensure all employees receive proper training in the cybersecurity realm.”
Key accessibility enhancements include:
● Customizable Accessibility Interface: CybeReady’s revamped interface accommodates users with vision, motor, or cognitive impairments.
● Robust Compliance Monitoring to Meet Global Standards: Recognizing the dynamic nature of global accessibility regulations, CybeReady's Security Awareness Training solution monitors for compliance, exceeding international standards such as the WCAG 2.1 AA. This unique feature ensures organizations stay ahead of complex regional accessibility laws.
● Interactive, Adaptive Content: Building on the company’s modular training suite, newly enhanced and adaptive content further ensures a more inclusive experience, tailored to diverse geo-locations, roles, industries, and various learning preferences and needs.
Current legal mandates underscore the rising emphasis on digital accessibility across industries. CybeReady’s proactive approach ensures organizations not only meet these stringent requirements but also foster a culture of inclusivity and equal opportunity. The company remains steadfast in its mission to enable a safer, inclusive digital landscape, ensuring every employee to confidently navigate and combat cybersecurity challenges.
For more information about CybeReady’s Security Awareness Training solution accessibility, visit https://cybeready.com/accessibility-declaration.
Tweet This: @CybeReady Sets New Accessibility Standards in Security Awareness
Training For Employees, Exceeding International Standard WCAG 2.1 - https://cybeready.com/category/news
Resources:
● CybeReady Case Studies - https://cybeready.com/resource-center/case-studies
● CybeReady White Papers - https://cybeready.com/resource-center/white-papers
● The Ultimate Guide of Security Awareness Training - https://cybeready.com/complete-guide-cyber-awareness
About CybeReady
CybeReady offers the world’s most effective security training solution that evolves organizations from security awareness to cyber readiness with no IT effort. CybeReady’s solution engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with training expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady’s adaptive, easy-to-digest security training content program guarantees to reduce your high-risk employee group by 80%. CybeReady’s solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including Kion Group, Skoda Auto, NatWest, SodaStream, ING, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully managed, making it the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Silicon Valley and Germany. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com.
Joe Austin
As cyber threats continue to evolve, so do comprehensive training protocols. While many organizations understand the seriousness of these threats, few prioritize making their training solutions inclusive and accessible to each and every employee, including those with disabilities or impairments. CybeReady is changing this narrative by integrating state-of-the-art accessibility features into the latest version of its advanced security awareness training solution.
Expressing enthusiasm for the company’s new release, Michal Gil, Head of Product at CybeReady stated, “In today's diverse work environment, accessibility is no longer an option; it's a necessity. Our latest enhancements reflect our team’s dedication to inclusivity as we believe that every individual deserves top-tier security training, irrespective of any disabilities or impairments. In the end, this exemplifies our mission to ensure all employees receive proper training in the cybersecurity realm.”
Key accessibility enhancements include:
● Customizable Accessibility Interface: CybeReady’s revamped interface accommodates users with vision, motor, or cognitive impairments.
● Robust Compliance Monitoring to Meet Global Standards: Recognizing the dynamic nature of global accessibility regulations, CybeReady's Security Awareness Training solution monitors for compliance, exceeding international standards such as the WCAG 2.1 AA. This unique feature ensures organizations stay ahead of complex regional accessibility laws.
● Interactive, Adaptive Content: Building on the company’s modular training suite, newly enhanced and adaptive content further ensures a more inclusive experience, tailored to diverse geo-locations, roles, industries, and various learning preferences and needs.
Current legal mandates underscore the rising emphasis on digital accessibility across industries. CybeReady’s proactive approach ensures organizations not only meet these stringent requirements but also foster a culture of inclusivity and equal opportunity. The company remains steadfast in its mission to enable a safer, inclusive digital landscape, ensuring every employee to confidently navigate and combat cybersecurity challenges.
For more information about CybeReady’s Security Awareness Training solution accessibility, visit https://cybeready.com/accessibility-declaration.
Tweet This: @CybeReady Sets New Accessibility Standards in Security Awareness
Training For Employees, Exceeding International Standard WCAG 2.1 - https://cybeready.com/category/news
Resources:
● CybeReady Case Studies - https://cybeready.com/resource-center/case-studies
● CybeReady White Papers - https://cybeready.com/resource-center/white-papers
● The Ultimate Guide of Security Awareness Training - https://cybeready.com/complete-guide-cyber-awareness
About CybeReady
CybeReady offers the world’s most effective security training solution that evolves organizations from security awareness to cyber readiness with no IT effort. CybeReady’s solution engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with training expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady’s adaptive, easy-to-digest security training content program guarantees to reduce your high-risk employee group by 80%. CybeReady’s solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including Kion Group, Skoda Auto, NatWest, SodaStream, ING, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully managed, making it the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Silicon Valley and Germany. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com.
Joe Austin
Public Relations
+1 818-332-6166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn