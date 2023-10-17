Submit Release
PM welcomes Commander-in-Chief of Cambodian armed forces

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always gives top priority to the continuous strengthening and development of the good neighborliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive and long-term sustainable cooperation with Cambodia, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính told Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces General Vong Pisen during a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

He briefed the Cambodian military leader on Việt Nam's external relations direction and "four-nos" defence policy, and affirmed that Việt Nam always supports an independent, self-reliant, peaceful and prosperous Cambodia that plays an increasingly prominent role on the international stage. 

The PM believed that under the leadership of the Cambodian People’s Party led by Samdech Techo Hun Sen and the close direction of the Government led by Prime Minister Hun Manet, Cambodia will continue to achieve even more accomplishments in the future.

General Pisen informed the host about the results of talks between the delegations of the Cambodian armed forces and the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, stressing that the Cambodian and Vietnamese armies will enhance coordination, continue to effectively carry out cooperation activities, thus making important contributions to the development of the friendly, comprehensive, and sustainable relationship between Việt Nam and Cambodia.

In reply, PM Chính wished that the two armies would take the lead in nurturing Việt Nam-Cambodia relations and stepping up cooperation across the board, including personnel training, sharing of information and experience to effectively address long-standing or emerging issues at the grassroots level.

He suggested that both sides should step up exchange activities and joint border patrols, protect borderlines and markers, and prevent cross-border crimes, thus contributing to maintaining security and order in border areas, promoting cross-border trade and people-to-people exchange, thus building a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and development. —  VNS

