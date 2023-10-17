Elevate The Autumn Spirit With These Fall-Friendly Wine Options

As the vibrant foliage of autumn envelops us and cooler temperatures descend, it's time to embrace the season’s charm and prepare for upcoming festivities. The Wine & Champagne Gifts store offers a handpicked selection of wines to enhance your seasonal celebrations like never before.

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s mid-October already, and fall is at its peak with a noticeable temperature drop and deciduous trees turning on the drama with vibrant foliage. On top of that, folks are kicking in the autumn mood with revamped wardrobes, hayrides and leaf-peeping hikes. And amid this whimsical time, wines are knocking the socks off with a celebratory vibe, ideal to unwind and share as you prepare for fall highlights like Thanksgiving and Halloween .

However, just like us, seasons have unique wine preferences, suiting their temperature, food, and mood. So this year-end, do not forget to raise the fall fever with the right selection of wines that are fall-friendly with their charm and rich flavors. Here is a quick check of the top wine suggestions from the Wine & Champagne Gifts store that are perfect for the fall season:

Red wines: Red wines are best to savor the beauty of the fall season, as they tend to complement the chilly setting with their warmth, richer and more robust flavors, and versatility to pair with fall dishes that are heartier.

• Pinot Noir: Pinot Noir is a beloved wine choice year-round with its approachability, red fruit notes, and silky texture. Also, it delightfully pairs with the lighter fare of fall, like roasted veggies and season-based mushroom dishes.

• Cabernet Sauvignon: Cabernet Sauvignon wines are bold with their fuller body, dark fruit flavors, and spicy hints, making them suitable for the colder end of autumn, likely late November, and pair well with heartier fall foods like stews and grilled meats.

• Syrah/Shiraz: Giving tough competition to cabernets, Syrah/Shiraz wines are perfect companions for fall with their rich and robust flavors intertwined with softer tannins and pronounced spiciness. Also, they pair fabulously with hearty fall foods like game meats and stews.



White Wines: Though red wines rock the fall season with their boldness and warmth, folks can still stick to white wines if their wine preferences are leaned towards refreshing, crisp, and light-bodied expressions.

• Chardonnay: Confidently pick a chardonnay if you wish to rush the vino mood with flavors of apple, pear, and oak. Moreover, it is versatile and pairs with a wide range of fall dishes, from roasted chicken to creamy pasta.

• Pinot Gris: Pinot Gris is a choice that is crisp acidic and has flavors of green apple and pear, making it an excellent choice to complement fall salads, seafood, and lighter fall fare.

• Sauvignon Blanc: Lively and refreshing with its bright acidity and citrusy notes, this white wine can beautifully cut through autumn dishes like herb-infused dishes, seafood, and fall salads.



Dry Roses: For rose wine lovers, there is a chance to paint the autumn further with tints of blushed pink dry roses. These wines are a perfect match with their fruit-forward profiles and versatility, and they serve a striking balance between the flavors of reds and whites that pairs with a variety of fall dishes, from heartier fare to lighter options.



Sparkling Wines: No matter what team of the year it is, sparkling wines are year-round and make heartwarming additions to toast any fine moment with their rich effervescence, celebratory character, and crisp, refreshing taste.

• Champagne: Champagne soothes the palate with its effervescence and crisp acidity, making it an ideal fall aperitif and a go-to choice for festive occasions during this season, mainly Thanksgiving and Halloween.

• Prosecco: Compared to champagne, prosecco is a lighter sparkling wine with a fruitier, crispier, and less yeasty profile. It also makes a versatile choice for all celebrations and pairs best with lighter fall fare.

About Wine & Champagne Gifts

With a recognized presence in the American gifting industry, Wine & Champagne Gifts boasts extensive experience. This online wine gift store is committed to fostering significant relationships by offering a wild selection of wines and gift baskets in personalized options to seamlessly convey gratitude on various occasions.