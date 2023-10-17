MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW 2023 Winning Artists Announced

Logo MvVO AD ART SHOW Parme Marin (Photo credit: Olivia Olsen) Tobi Shinobi (Photo credit: Olivia Olsen) Marco Gallotta (Photo credit: Olivia Olsen) Powerhouse Arts, Brooklyn (Photo credit: Albert Vecerka / Esto)

Parme Marin Wins Clio for Contemporary Art Tobi Shinobi and Marco Gallotta Receive Top Honors from Jury of Collectors

This year’s group of artists is particularly impressive! Representing nearly 100 vibrant, individual voices in art demonstrating the depth of talent among the dual career artists we celebrate annually” — Maria van Vlodrop Founder & CEO, MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW