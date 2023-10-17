Avionica Unveils avSARA FDM/PWI: A Revolutionary Solution Transforming Flight Data Management and Decision-Making
Avionica launches hardware and software solution, avSARA FDM/PWI (powered by ERGOSS), which is set to revolutionize flight data management.
We have created a solution to empower operators to take control of their data to make better-informed decisions with the avSARA FDM/PWI Hardware and software solution”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Avionica, a pioneer in innovative aviation data collection technology, announced the launch of avSARA FDM/PWI (powered by ERGOSS), a groundbreaking hardware and software solution. This innovative and collaborative offering is set to revolutionize flight data recording, immediate data transfer, flight data monitoring, and pilot web interface for both commercial and business jet pilots.
— Claudia Espinosa, Vice President of Commercial for Avionica
Avionica's avSARA FDM/PWI provides a fully seamless experience, offering a comprehensive and streamlined approach to data-driven decision-making, fuel efficiency, and operational excellence.
“We have created a solution to empower operators to take control of their data to make better-informed decisions and when switching to the avSARA FDM/PWI Hardware and software solution, users can feel confident that this is a safe investment for a long-term flight data management strategy,” said Claudia Espinosa, Vice President of Commercial for Avionica.
Avionica’s Turn-Key solution redefines Seamless with hardware, kits, STC, flight analytics, pilot application, support, perpetual warranty, and installation—redefining seamless operations. Avionica eliminates complexity, making your operation safer and more efficient.
The avSARA FDM/PWI bundled offering comes with impressive features and they include:
Low Latency:
Optimized for low latency, avSARA FDM/PWI enables near real-time data transmission and analysis, crucial for MOQA and pilot programs.
Reliable Data Access:
Focused on reliability, this solution ensures a minimum 99% delivery rate of flight data within minutes of landing.
Compact and Lightweight:
The Avionica hardware's compact design and lightweight construction minimize the impact on install times and incremental fuel burn.
“Discreteless” Connectivity:
With Avionica products, the operator can simplify installation and maintenance with wireless flight data solutions, minimizing the need for cumbersome wired connections.
Certified Installations:
This platform is certified for installation on over 400 aircraft models.
Activation on Installation:
There is no lag time for additional onboarding; this solution activates on installation for immediate analytics.
PWI Preflight:
Operators can aggregate data for informed fuel decisions and departure briefings, ensuring pilots have access to near real-time essential data.
PWI Postflight:
Secure access to individual pilot flight history data for self-analysis and optimization.
Custom & Dynamic Dashboards:
Tailor data analysis with dynamic dashboards aligned with operational priorities.
Cloud-Native:
Built natively for the cloud, avSARA ensures seamless updates and access from anywhere, anytime.
Real-Time Testing:
Test new events and snapshots in real-time, replaying over 1 million flights in under 45 minutes, perfect for safety and maintenance analytics.
User-Customizable Reports:
Access dynamic pages and contextual reports with a single click for detailed analysis.
Integration Capabilities:
Open database access and integration with external BI tools, along with user-defined automation.
Expert Installation Services delivered by L2 Aviation
As part of Avionica’s avSARA FDM/PWI Hardware & Software Hardware Solution, powered by ERGOSS, installation services are included and powered by FAA Certified Repair Station, L2 Aviation. The L2 installation team ensures equipment installation is at the location of your choice, minimizing downtime and expense, and providing value sooner.
This value-added installation service is the cornerstone of the commitment to innovation that Avionica embodies. “L2 Aviation is excited to partner with Avionica, to lend our on-site avionics installation and troubleshooting expertise to Avionica’s customers. Avionica has clearly set the standard for providing quality and performance products to allow operators to maximize efficiency in every aspect of aircraft operation, said Mark Lebovitz, President & CEO of L2 Aviation. He continued, “L2 Aviation’s RAMS division stands ready to support this mission by minimizing aircraft downtime as well as the costs and risks associated with aircraft relocation.”
In today's dynamic aviation industry, safety is paramount. Avionica understands your commitment to ensuring the highest standards of safety for your passengers and crew. The introduction of avSARA.PWI is the ultimate solution that is set to transform aviation safety and collaboration.
About Avionica
Headquartered in Miami for 31 years and privately held, Avionica is a world leader in aircraft data collection and data transmission manufacturing, designing and producing innovative, safety-qualified, state-of-the-art solutions that are revolutionizing air transportation. Avionica is a world leader in innovative, miniaturized aircraft data collection and wireless data transmission equipment*. More than 9,000 of Avionica’s Quick Access Recorders (QAR) have been delivered around the world, with Supplemental Type Certification (STC) earned on more than 400 models, including air transport, business, and general aviation aircraft.
For more information, visit www.avionica.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Public Relations
Avionica, Inc.
+1 786-544-1100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram