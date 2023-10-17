Amid a world of talent shortages Kardex offers innovative, safe and ergonomic intralogistics solutions for future growth
This latest report from Kardex dives into the challenges warehouses are facing while presenting solutions for the future through automation technologies.
Tackling the present challenges requires more than just innovative solutions; it demands a steadfast commitment to enhancing the safety, comfort, and overall well-being of the workforce. ”WESTBROOK, ME, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With various factors impacting a persistent talent shortage , Kardex is influencing the logistics industry by offering solutions to aid the retention and development of a diverse and technically-minded workforce. By providing safer, more ergonomic working conditions, operators are more comfortable on the job, are more confident in their training, and see warehouse work as less manual and more intellectual. This latest report takes a deep dive into the challenges which the industry is facing while presenting solutions for the future through automation and other technologies.
— Tobias Flury, Head of Technology at Kardex
Warehouses worldwide are seeking solutions to problems like the pressure of high costs, frequent fluctuations in the workforce, and underqualified workers. With an expected adoption rate of nearly 80% within the next five years, automation is a modern solution to many of these issues.
Kardex offers several automated storage and retrieval systems and add-ons, such as the Kardex Color Pick System, Kardex Intuitive Picking Assistant, and Kardex Connect. These afford high-compact storage, accurate inventory control, accelerated picking, and improved fulfillment. Thus taking the physical and mental pressure off of (particularly new and temporary) employees and directly increasing ergonomics, efficiency and safety while decreasing training time.
"Tackling the present challenges requires more than just innovative solutions; it demands a steadfast commitment to enhancing the safety, comfort, and overall well-being of the workforce," says Tobias Flury, Head of Technology at Kardex. "Our unwavering dedication is to not only streamline intralogistics operations but to uplift the very essence of warehouse work, transforming it from a manual to an intellectual endeavor."
Warehouse managers can reference this report to understand more about current challenges, upcoming trends, and what the warehouse of the future will require to remain productive.
About Kardex
Kardex is a leading intralogistics solution provider of automated storage, retrieval and material handling systems. With two entrepreneurially managed divisions, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog, the Kardex mission is to provide solutions and services to increase the efficiency in storing and handling of goods and materials on a global scale.
The two divisions serve as partners over the entire life cycle of a customer's product or solution. From project analysis to realization and service, Kardex helps improve a customer’s performance every step of the way. With three own production plants in Germany and one in North America Kardex ensures high quality solutions. To maintain and strengthen its competitive position within technological innovation and outstanding customer loyalty, Kardex is investing in research and development, its supply chain, the expansion of its service organization as well as in new technology via acquisitions. Kardex actively partners with global leaders who share the same values and complement the Kardex solutions including AutoStore, Rocket Solution, Intertex and Sumobox.
Kardex employs 2,000 team members across 30 countries and has installed over 140,000 industry-specific solutions worldwide.
Christina Dube
Kardex
+1 2075913168
email us here