DAQ Accepting Public Comment on Dura-Supreme Draft Air Quality Permit

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) is seeking public comment on a draft air quality permit for Dura-Supreme, LLC - Statesville, a new wood cabinet manufacturing facility in Iredell County.

Comments will be accepted until Nov. 16, 2023.

Dura-Supreme applied to DAQ for a Title V air quality permit to construct and operate the new facility. Because emissions of volatile organic compounds would be greater than 100 tons per year, the facility would be classified as a major source.

Dura-Supreme would be subject to the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) for wood furniture manufacturing operations and must employ Maximum Achievable Control Technology (MACT). Air emissions controls would include an active exhaust/collection system vented to baghouse dust collectors.

The draft permit includes conditions that ensure the facility can comply with emission standards, including applicable health-based standards. The facility would also be subject to reporting and recordkeeping requirements and regular inspections.

Copies of the public notice, draft permit, draft permit review, permit application and application addendum, draft environmental justice report, and a one-page project fact sheet are available online.

Comments or requests for a public hearing will be accepted until Nov. 16, 2023, at 5 p.m. Comments can be emailed to daq.publiccomments@deq.nc.gov with “Dura-Supreme.23A” in the subject line, or left via voice mail by calling 919-707-8714. Comments can also be mailed to:

NCDEQ Division of Air Quality

1641 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1641

The Division will consider all public comments before making a final decision on the proposed permit.

If you need this information in Spanish, French or another language, please call 919-609-2189 or send an email to Guadalupe.Jimenez@deq.nc.gov.

Si necesita esta información en español por favor llame al 919-609-2189 o mande un correo a Guadalupe.Jimenez@deq.nc.gov.

Página de Información (Español)

Comunicado de Prensa (Español)

Si vous avez besoin de ces informations en français, veuillez appeler le 919-609-2189 ou envoyer un courriel à Guadalupe.Jimenez@deq.nc.gov.

Fiche d'information d'une page (Français)

Communiqué de Presse (Français)