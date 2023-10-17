Green Check Debuts New Data Insights and API Suite

The new solution - Green Check Access - unlocks actionable insights for the cannabis industry, while empowering CannaTech and MSOs to build better, more tailored experiences for their customers

BONITA SPRINGS, FLORIDA, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Check (GC), the leading fintech provider of financial services solutions and industry insights in the emerging cannabis market, today announced the launch of Green Check Access – a suite of robust APIs allowing CannaTech, large cannabis operators and other stakeholders to harness the power of data to build better experiences for their customers. Green Check Access offers cannabis operators actionable insights into their business, and supports financial institutions and business services providers with deeper insights about their portfolio -- all via a suite of intuitive application programming interfaces (APIs).

“Data has been a fundamental component of Green Check since our inception as a compliance solution allowing banks and credit unions to serve the cannabis industry with confidence,” said Kevin Hart, founder and CEO of Green Check. “With the launch of Green Check Access, we can extend the notion of ‘data as confidence’ across the cannabis industry, helping operators make well-informed decisions and engaging experiences, while also equipping other CannaTech and service providers with the tools necessary to bring additional services to this dynamic industry.”

An API-first offering that provides developers with the tools and data needed to deliver integrated software solutions for the cannabis industry, Green Check Access also leverages a wealth of anonymized transaction, sales and company data to unlock unique, actionable information for a deeper understanding of the cannabis industry. The suite also includes an embedded API for B2B payments capabilities.

“While the technology isn’t new, this productization of all our APIs is, and it couldn’t have come at a better time,” added Mike Kennedy, chief strategy officer and co-founder of Green Check. “We are fortunate to have several key partner collaborations in the beta development stages of the Green Check Access API suite, enabling us to optimize the offering for multiple use cases. From business-critical insights stemming from this data-as-a-service solution to the enormous operational and cost efficiencies of a ‘single-hand-to-shake’ for POS integrations, the applications of our API suite are immense.”

The news comes as Green Check has experienced significant growth and recognition. Having now onboarded over 140 financial institutions and more than 7,000 CRBs on its industry-leading platform, the company was honored to receive both PBC’s 2023 Top Compliance Company Award and Benzinga’s 2023 Best Tech Platform: B2B Award.

About Green Check

Green Check (GC) is modernizing the way cannabis businesses and financial institutions work together. Founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts, GC provides industry-leading technology and advisory services to more than 140 financial institutions and over 7,000 cannabis-related businesses. Green Check was included in the 2023 Forbes Cannabis 42.0 and named one of 50 game-changers in the cannabis industry in the 4th annual The Cannabis 50. It has been repeatedly recognized as Top Compliance Company and Top Compliance Leader at the PBC Awards, the premier cannabis industry honors. In addition, it has been recognized as the Top Financial Technology by the Green Market Report, and was also named as one of top Best Places to Work in Fintech in 2022 and 2023 by American Banker. To learn more about Green Check, visit greencheckverified.com and follow it on LinkedIn .

Christina Levin Caliber Corporate Advisers greencheckverified@calibercorporateadvisers.com