BRYAN GARTNER JOINS HOXTON VENTURES AS PARTNER
Former Khosla Ventures Partner Joins Hoxton Taking the Partnership to FourLONDON, UK, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hoxton Ventures today announces that Bryan Gartner has joined the firm as Partner. Gartner was formerly a Partner at Khosla Ventures, working on venture growth-stage investments across the technology sector. Gartner joins Hoxton as it continues to build out the firm to be a leading early stage firm in Europe, with 60 portfolio companies including Darkrace, Deliveroo, Preply, Spacelift, and TourRadar.
“Bryan is an experienced investor, having seen companies go from their early formation to exit and IPO.” said Hussein Kanji, partner, Hoxton Ventures. “His late stage skill set will provide us with a new strength around the table.”
Gartner has 16 years of experience in venture capital. For nearly a decade, he was a Vice President at Insight Venture Partners, where he invested in companies that include AdColony, which was acquired by Opera for $350 million, Alteryx (NASDAQ: AYX), Fenergo (acquired by Astorg and Bridgepoint for $600M), Pluralsight (acquired by Vista for $3.5B), Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), and Udemy (NASDAQ: UDMY).
After Insight Venture Partners, he went on to join Apax, where he was Principal and invested in Wizeline, which was acquired by CDPQ for ~$450M. He also held a partner role at Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners, where he led a team that formulated and brought to market a new business, “CoFi,” which brought equitable 5G wireless access to underserved municipalities in the US in a never-before-contemplated way. He then joined Khosla Ventures where he was a Partner for two years.
“The upward momentum at Hoxton Ventures reminds me of when I joined Insight Venture Partners,” said Gartner. “I have a lot of excitement for the talent that is coming out of Europe, especially from the universities, and the opportunity to be a bridge–for the Hoxton Ventures portfolio–back to Silicon Valley.”
At Hoxton, Gartner will be working closely with several of the firm’s portfolio companies including Avantia, Lumi, and XYZ Reality, and will leverage his expansive network and connections in the technology community to their benefit.
In March 2022, Hoxton Ventures announced that it had closed a $215 million new fund, Hoxton III, which is being used to build and scale Europe’s most promising early-stage startups. Notable investments from Hoxton Fund II and III include Finesse, Giraffe360, Inflow, Really Clever, Peptone, Universal Quantum and XYZ Reality.
###
About Hoxton Ventures
Hoxton Ventures is an early stage venture capital firm based in London and investing in European technology startups that can scale into large, global winners. It focuses on startups that either disrupt existing industries or invent entirely new market categories. It was the first institutional investor in Babylon Health, Darktrace and Deliveroo, and its portfolio companies have grown to an aggregate value of over $32 billion. Hoxton typically invests between $500,000 and $5 million into pre-seed and seed stage companies, and follows its capital through the life of the company. For more information please visit https://www.hoxtonventures.com.
Lisa Langsdorf
GoodEye PR
+1 3476450484
email us here