Postpartum Depression Drug Market find out Growth Potential through Demand Forecast 2030 | Sage Therapeutics Inc.
EINPresswire.com/ -- The comprehensive report on Postpartum Depression Drug Market 2023 is published recently by Coherent Market Insights. The research study includes both qualitative and quantitative data in terms of growth rate, market segmentation, market size, future trends, and geographical perspective. The study analyses the existing situation, which is anticipated to affect the future potential of the Postpartum Depression Drug market. Macroeconomic policies, industrial policy, area industrial layout characteristics, industry development trends, and significant business product dynamics have all been taken into account. This business will investigate trends in product circulation and sales channels from raw materials to end customers. From in-depth market segmentation to exhaustive competitor profiles, our report provide a 360-degree view of the market.
Postpartum depression (PPD), also known as postnatal depression, is a type of mood disorder that results post pregnancy. Signs of depression include, insomnia, fatigue and sadness, loss of appetite, mood swings, anxiety, and anger. Hormonal changes such as elevated prolactin levels, depleted oxytocin and thyroid hormone levels can be a cause of PPD in females.
Major Key Players Associated in Postpartum Depression Drug Market Are: Sage Therapeutics Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Limited, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mylan N.V., Anikem Laboratories, and Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
Key Segments Covered in the Report:
By Drug Class
Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)
Serotonin Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)
Tricyclic Antidepressants
Atypical Antidepressants
Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MAOIs)
Others
By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Global Postpartum Depression Drug Market: Regional Analysis:
To enable an in-depth understanding of the Postpartum Depression Drug Market and its progress at a global level, the report uncovers insightful information about the regional segmentation of the market.
➤ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
➤ Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Italy)
➤ Asia-Pacific (China, Korea, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia)
➤ Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, etc.)
➤ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nigeria, Egypt, and South Africa).
Postpartum Depression Drug Market– Restraint
Antidepressant drugs refusals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S FDA) are expected to be a major restraint in growth of the postpartum depression drug market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2018, the U.S FDA refused New Drug Application of Alkermes plc.’s drug candidate ALKS 5461 which is to be administered orally. The drug could be useful in treating depressive disorders, which cannot be treated by other standard drug therapies. This refusal was due to failures in action of this oral medication.
