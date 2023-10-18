CRISPR-Cas Revolutionizes Probiotic Therapeutics

NANJING, JIANGSU, CHINA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where the gut microbiota is recognized as a key player in human health and disease, scientists are ardently seeking ways to harness its potential. The ever-elusive question has been, how can we best leverage the vast microbial wonders of our digestive system for therapeutic intervention? The answer seems to be unfolding through the revolutionary genome editing tool, CRISPR-Cas, a game-changer in genetic research.

In a review published in the journal BioDesign Research researchers from Huazhong Agricultural University, have delved into the transformative potential of the CRISPR-Cas genome editing tool in probiotics, highlighting its applications, advancements, and challenges in therapeutic interventions for various diseases.

The world of medicine stands at the threshold of a remarkable therapeutic renaissance, driven by genetically engineered probiotics that were once distant aspirations but have now assumed a leading role in microbial therapeutics. These cutting-edge probiotic strains, enriched with genetic enhancements, are producing groundbreaking outcomes, including the transformation of tumor cells' ammonia by-products and the treatment of alcohol-induced liver diseases. Concurrently, in the battle against antibiotic resistance, CRISPR-Cas systems have emerged as unexpected heroes, with engineered probiotics nearly eradicating antibiotic-resistant E. coli strains and contributing significantly to innovative vaccine development.

As research progresses, the focus is shifting towards perfecting the delivery of the CRISPR toolkit to bacterial cells, exploring alternative techniques such as bacterial conjugation and protoplast transformation. Nevertheless, safety remains of paramount importance, with ongoing efforts to address concerns linked to engineered probiotics. The scientific community is actively developing microbial biocontainment measures, evaluating potential immunogenicity, and ensuring the comprehensive safety of these probiotics in clinical applications. The future of medicine appears promising, brimming with innovative solutions like probiotic viability control through kill switches and the modulation of CRISPR-Cas system activity through external stimuli, marking the dawn of a transformative era in healthcare.

In conclusion, as we stand on the cusp of this therapeutic revolution, the integration of CRISPR-Cas systems into probiotic research is poised to redefine healthcare. With each day, we're inching closer to a future where these enhanced probiotics play a pivotal role in health and disease prevention.

DOI: 10.34133/bdr.0017

Origrinal URL: https://spj.science.org/doi/10.34133/bdr.0017

Journal: BioDesign Research