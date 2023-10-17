Submit Release
New Book Release: "The Foundation and Principles of Time Management" by Esteemed Author, Stephen Nalley

Stephen Nalley

Foundation and Principles of Time Management

This book aims to provide readers with the tools, strategies, and principles to make the most of their time, both personally and professionally.”
— Stephen Nalley
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Nalley, a multifaceted American real estate executive, veteran, entrepreneur, and founder & CEO of Black Briar Advisors, is proud to announce the release of his newest book, "The Foundation and Principles of Time Management."

Building upon his vast experience and accomplishments in the business world, this latest addition to his literary portfolio encapsulates Stephen’s unique insights on time management, drawn from his years of leadership, entrepreneurship, and service to his country.

Nalley's illustrious career has been marked by several milestones, and this book promises to be yet another. Already the author of nine other esteemed works, including the renowned "The Foundation and Principles of Negotiating", Stephen has established himself as a luminary in the realm of professional and personal development.

"As someone deeply involved in the worlds of business and leadership, I've come to realize the significance of effective time management," says Nalley. "This book aims to provide readers with the tools, strategies, and principles to make the most of their time, both personally and professionally."

Not only is Stephen Nalley a celebrated author, but he is also a respected writer for the Entrepreneur Leadership Network and a distinguished member of the Forbes Business Council. His insights and perspectives are sought after by industry professionals and novices alike.

Readers can expect a blend of practical advice, real-world examples, and thought-provoking concepts in "The Foundation and Principles of Time Management." For those seeking to elevate their productivity and make the most of every moment, this book will serve as an indispensable guide.

About Stephen Nalley: Stephen Nalley is an American real estate executive, entrepreneur, veteran, author, and the founder & CEO of Black Briar Advisors. He is recognized for his dedication to excellence in all his ventures and his profound commitment to sharing knowledge. Over the years, he has authored several impactful books and is a valued contributor to the Entrepreneur Leadership Network and a member of the Forbes Business Council.

"The Foundation and Principles of Time Management" is available for purchase at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CL4783DQ/ref=sr_1_8?crid=142QU6CW3BWXN&keywords=stephen+nalley&qid=1697504626&sprefix=stephen+nalley%2Caps%2C111&sr=8-8

For more information about Stephen Nalley and/or Black Briar Advisors visit www.blackbriarus.com

Breanna Nalley
Black Briar Advisors
Breanna@blackbriarus.com

