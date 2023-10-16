Statement by Premier King on the passing of former MLA Jim Larkin

CANADA, October 16 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement today on the passing of former MLA Jim Larkin:



“Jim Larkin contributed to the development of his community in many ways throughout his life.



A graduate of the University of Prince Edward Island, Jim worked with the PEI Federation of Municipalities and the Tourism Industry Association of PEI before entering politics. Jim served as an MLA for 6th Queens from 1979 to 1982 as a member of the governments of the late J. Angus MacLean and the late Jim Lee.



Following his time in politics Jim continued to help shape his community as an entrepreneur and leader in the Island tourism industry, operating the popular and iconic MacKinnon’s Lobster on the Wharf restaurant on the Charlottetown waterfront for many years. Jim’s industry building efforts earned him the Premier’s Award for Tourism in 2004 in recognition of his leadership. Jim also served as Chair of the Charlottetown Area Development Corporation for many years and was active in the ongoing redevelopment of the Charlottetown waterfront.



Jim’s kindness, friendship and mentorship was felt over the years by his family, friends and staff. His loss is felt by many but most of all by his beloved family. My condolences go out to Helen, his children Kelly, Corinne, and Steven, and their grandchildren on their loss.”



