Kistler Law Firm to Participate in Palmdale's 8th Annual Trunk or Treat & Car Show

photo of Kevin Kistler, attorney at Kistler Law firm

Kevin Kistler, Attorney at Law

Palmdale Personal Injury Law Firm

Palmdale Personal Injury Law Firm

We are thrilled to be part of this wonderful community event. It's a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with our clients and the Palmdale community. We look forward to seeing you there!”
— Kevin Kistler, attorney at Kistler Law Firm
PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kistler Law Firm, a leading personal injury law firm in Palmdale, is excited to announce its participation as a Law Firm business vendor in the 8th Annual Trunk or Treat & Car Show. The event will take place at Poncitlan Square in the City of Palmdale on October 29, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

About the Event
The Trunk or Treat & Car Show is a family-friendly event that has grown significantly over the years, attracting over 12,000 attendees in recent years. The event features a car show, a kids' costume contest, and a variety of vendors. Admission and parking are free, making it an ideal outing for families looking for a fun and safe Halloween experience.

Visit Kistler Law Firm for Treats and Prizes!

Kistler Law Firm invites all its clients, friends, and the community to join them at their vendor booth. Visitors can look forward to receiving treats and can also spin the prize wheel for a chance to win fun prizes.

"We are thrilled to be part of this wonderful community event," said Kevin Kistler, attorney at Kistler Law Firm. "It's a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with our clients and the Palmdale community. We look forward to seeing you there!"

About Kistler Law Firm

With over 30 years of experience, Kistler Law Firm specializes in personal injury law, guiding clients through various types of cases, including car accidents, premises liability, and wrongful death. The firm is committed to providing expert legal advice and securing the compensation their clients rightfully deserve.

For more information about Kistler Law Firm or their Trunk or Treat & Car Show participation, please contact Kevin Kistler or visit www.kistlerlawfirm.com and pstrunkortreat.com.

Kevin Kistler
Kistler Law Firm
+1 661-206-6990
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Kistler Law Firm to Participate in Palmdale's 8th Annual Trunk or Treat & Car Show

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Kevin Kistler
Kistler Law Firm
+1 661-206-6990
Company/Organization
Law Commentary, LawListing, LLC
7083 Hollywood Blvd, Ste 500
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 866-903-6398
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Law Commentary is an online resource for legal information, current events, and blogs that matter to the modern-day consumer. It stands out from the crowd, serving as an innovative hub for meaningful commentary that explains the law, making it more meaningful, relatable and impactful.

Law Commentary

More From This Author
Kistler Law Firm to Participate in Palmdale's 8th Annual Trunk or Treat & Car Show
American College of Tax Counsel Elects 9 Fellows
Plaintiffs Seek Class Action Status for ‘Hemi Tick’ Lawsuit
View All Stories From This Author