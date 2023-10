RE: VT RT 16 Wheelock Road Closure

VT rt 16 in Wheelock is now open in both directions. The public should be aware that there is still a large police presence in the area due to an ongoing investigation.

Sam Trombino ECD II

Williston Barracks

2777 St George RD

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111

From: Trombino, Sam

Sent: Monday, October 16, 2023 1:55 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Cc: Brennan, Sean <Sean.Brennan@vermont.gov>

Subject: VT RT 16 Wheelock Road Closure

VT RT 16 IN THE VICINITY OF NUMBER 5953 IN THE TOWN OF WHEELOCK IS CURRENTLY CLOSED DUE TO AN ONGOING INCIDENT

THERE IS NO ESTIMATED TIME FOR THE ROAD TO RE-OPEN RIGHT NOW.

UPDATES WILL FOLLOW WHEN THE SITUATION CHANGES

Sam Trombino ECD II

Williston Barracks

2777 St George RD

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111