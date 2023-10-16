Submit Release
SB494 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-10-16

WISCONSIN, October 16 - An Act to renumber 120.01; to amend 117.105 (4m) (e) 1. a., 117.17 (1) (a), 119.08 (title), 119.08 (3), 119.10 (3), 120.01 (title), 120.11 (2) (a), 120.11 (2) (b), 120.11 (2) (c) and 120.13 (32); and to create 119.08 (1m), 120.01 (2m), 120.065 and 120.41 (3) of the statutes; Relating to: adding a teacher representative to school boards. (FE)

Status: S - Education

