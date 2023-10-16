Submit Release
SB516 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-10-16

WISCONSIN, October 16 - An Act to create 971.106 and 971.108 of the statutes; Relating to: expediting criminal proceedings when a victim or witness is an elder person and preserving the testimony of a crime victim or witness who is an elder person.

Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety

Important Actions (newest first)

