WISCONSIN, October 16 - An Act to create 20.192 (1) (c) and 238.145 of the statutes; Relating to: University of Wisconsin System branch campus redevelopment grants, including a grant to Richland County, and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: S - Economic Development and Technical Colleges
Important Actions (newest first)
SB518 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Economic Development and Technical Colleges - 2023-10-16
