SB519 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs - 2023-10-16

WISCONSIN, October 16 - An Act to repeal 111.04 (3) and 947.20; to consolidate, renumber and amend 111.04 (1) and (2); to amend 111.06 (1) (c), 111.06 (1) (e) and 111.06 (1) (i); and to create 111.01 of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating the right-to-work law. (FE)

Status: S - Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs

