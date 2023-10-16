WISCONSIN, October 16 - An Act to repeal 165.88 (3m) (d); to amend 165.88 (4); and to create 165.88 (3p) of the statutes; Relating to: grants to schools to acquire proactive firearm detection software and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: S - Education
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb523
You just read:
SB523 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-10-16
