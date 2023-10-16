Submit Release
SB526 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health - 2023-10-16

WISCONSIN, October 16 - An Act to renumber and amend 15.195 (8); and to create 15.195 (8) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: adding rural emergency medical services providers to the Emergency Medical Services Board.

Status: S - Health

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
10/16/2023 Sen. Read first time and referred to Committee on Health  

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb526

