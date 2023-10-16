SB528 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection - 2023-10-16
WISCONSIN, October 16 - An Act to renumber and amend 7.60 (4) (c) and 8.16 (1); to amend 5.01 (3) (a), 5.35 (6) (b), 5.62 (1) (a), 5.62 (1) (b) 2., 5.62 (2) (b), 5.62 (3), 5.81 (4), 5.84 (1), 5.91 (1), 5.91 (6), 6.80 (2) (am), 7.10 (2), 7.50 (1) (b), 7.50 (1) (c), 7.50 (1) (d), 7.60 (4) (a), 8.50 (3) (b), 8.50 (3) (c) and 10.02 (3) (b) 2.; and to create 5.20, 5.62 (3m), 6.80 (2) (g), 7.60 (4) (c) 3., 7.60 (4) (c) 4., 7.62 and 8.16 (1) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: top-five primaries and instant runoff voting for the offices of U.S. senator and U.S. representative in Congress. (FE)
Status: S - Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection
