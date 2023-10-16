SB531 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Utilities and Technology - 2023-10-16

WISCONSIN, October 16 - An Act to renumber 100.52 (6); to amend 100.52 (10) (a) and 100.52 (10) (b); and to create 100.52 (1) (bd), 100.52 (4) (a) 4., 100.52 (4) (a) 5., 100.52 (6) (c), 100.52 (10) (c) and 100.523 of the statutes; Relating to: caller identification spoofing, granting rule-making authority, and providing a penalty. (FE)