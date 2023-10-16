SB540 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs - 2023-10-16

WISCONSIN, October 16 - An Act to repeal 84.54 and 86.51; to amend 66.0129 (5), 66.0903 (1) (c), 66.0903 (1) (f), 66.0903 (1) (j), 66.0903 (1m) (b), 103.005 (12) (a), 103.503 (1) (a), 103.503 (1) (e), 103.503 (2), 103.503 (3) (a) 2., 109.09 (1), 111.322 (2m) (a), 111.322 (2m) (b) and 978.05 (6) (a); to repeal and recreate 66.0903 (1) (g) and 103.503 (1) (g); and to create 19.36 (12), 66.0903 (1) (a), (am), (b), (cm), (dr), (em), (hm) and (im), 66.0903 (2) to (12), 84.41 (3), 103.49, 103.50, 104.001 (4), 106.04, 111.322 (2m) (c), 227.01 (13) (t), 229.682 (2), 229.8275 and 946.15 of the statutes; Relating to: prevailing wage, granting rule-making authority, and providing a penalty. (FE)