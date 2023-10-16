PubMatic to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results On November 8, 2023

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 after market close on November 8, 2023. On that day PubMatic will host a webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the company’s financial results.



Webcast Details

What: PubMatic Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast

When: November 8, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Webcast: A live and archived webcast can be accessed from the News & Events section of PubMatic’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.pubmatic.com



About PubMatic

PubMatic is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic’s infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, PubMatic improves outcomes for its customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

