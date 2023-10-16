Across California, only 15 petitions were filed in the first week of the new program, according to statistics released by the Judicial Council of California on Friday. San Diego’s total was the highest. Orange County was next in line with four petitions, and Riverside saw three. A single petition was filed in both San Francisco and Tuolumne counties, and no petitions were filed in the counties of Glenn and Stanislaus.
New court to treat people with serious mental illness gets slow start in San Diego and across the state
