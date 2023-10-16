Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,131 in the last 365 days.

ACV to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 6, 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), a leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial clients, announced today that the Company will report third quarter 2023 financial results after market close and host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, November 6, 2023.

To access the live conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.  

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.acvauto.com/, and an archived replay will be available following the live event.  

About ACV
ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable.

ACV marketplace products include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital and its leading data products include True360, MAX Digital, Drivably and Monk. For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com.

Trademark reference: ACV and the ACV logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of ACV Auctions, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:
Tim Fox
tfox@acvauctions.com

Media Contact:
Maura Duggan
mduggan@acvauctions.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

ACV to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 6, 2023

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more